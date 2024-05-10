Maryland 2024 primary election voter guide: Everything you need to know

In addition to the presidential contest, voters in Maryland's primary will be asked to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local races, including a Senate race with a crowded field of contenders and a few House contests.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year politically — especially in Maryland. In addition to the presidential contest, voters in Maryland’s May 14 primary will be asked to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local races, including a Senate race with a crowded field of contenders and a few jam-packed House contests.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in Maryland’s primary.

Dates at a glance

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: May 7 in most cases

May 7 in most cases In-person early voting: Thursday, May 2 — Thursday, May 9. Locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 — Thursday, May 9. Locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Primary Election: Tuesday, May 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do I need to know about registering to vote?

You can register to vote online.

You can also register to vote in person at your local board of elections, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices and other state agencies.

You can also register to vote during early voting or on the day of the primary. You will need to go to an early voting center in the county where you live during early voting or your regular polling place on the day of the primary, and bring a document that proves where you live.

You will need to be registered with either the Republican or Democratic parties in order to vote in those primaries.

The last day to update your registration in advance of the primary is April 23.

How do I request a mail-in ballot?

Already more than 620,000 Marylanders have requested mail-in ballots for the primary, which is the highest number aside from 2020, when most of the election was conducted via mail-in ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can request a mail-in ballot online.

You will need a Maryland driver’s license or ID card issued by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Most people who sign up for a mail-in ballot have it mailed to them. You can then return your ballot with prepaid postage. However, you can also have a link emailed to you, which will allow you to print your ballot at home.

What’s the deadline to request a mail-in ballot

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot depends on if you want a ballot mailed to you or if you want to print out your ballot at home.

If you plan to receive your mail-in ballot by mail or fax:

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is Tuesday, May 7. If you apply online, you have until 11:59 p.m. If you are sending a request by mail, your application must be received by May 7.

If you plan to print your ballot from an email:

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is May 10. If you apply for this option, you have until 11:59 p.m.

Where do I return my mail-in ballot?

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. If returned by hand, ballots must be dropped off at your local board of elections or dropped in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on May 14.

There are 286 ballot boxes located across Maryland. A list of ballot box locations is available online.

What to know about voting on primary day

The primary is May 14.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

You can look up your voting location on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

What to know about early voting

In-person early voting for the primary election has now ended. It ran from Thursday, May 2, through Thursday, May 9.

More information on early voting can be found on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

What’s on the ballot?

Voters in Maryland will be asked to weigh in on a slew of local races, and there are some extremely competitive contests.

Senate

The retirement of longtime Sen. Ben Cardin has touched off a competitive and crowded race to succeed him.

On the Democratic side, a total of 10 candidates are vying for the seat. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone are seen as the leading contenders.

Trone, the multimillionaire co-owner of Total & Wine who has held his congressional seat in the 6th District since 2019, has poured millions into his Senate campaign.

Alsobrooks, the two-term executive of Prince George’s County — Maryland’s second largest county — has won the endorsement of most major Democratic officeholders in the state, including Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Steny Hoyer and others.

Alsobrooks would be only the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate if she were to win the general election.

One recent poll indicated the race may be tightening amid questions about which candidate is best poised to take on former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the fall, and prevent Republicans from winning control of the Senate.

Full list of Democratic candidates

Angela Alsobrooks

Michael W. Cobb, Sr.

Marcellus Crews

Brian E. Frydenborg

Scottie J. Griffin

Robert K. Houton

Joseph Perez

Steven Henry Seuferer

David J. Trone

Andrew Jaye Wildman

On the Republican side, there are a total of five candidates, including Hogan, who jolted the race when he announced his candidacy earlier this year.

Hogan, who left the Maryland governor’s mansion in January 2023 with sky-high popularity ratings, was a popular GOP figure in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1.

However, he has been criticized by some in his own party for his anti-Trump stance.

Full list of Republican candidates:

Moe H. Barakat

Chris Chaffee

Robin Ficker

Lorie R. Friend

Larry Hogan

John A. Myrick

Laban Y. Seyoum

U.S. House

District 6

There are primary contests for all eight U.S. House seats.

One of the most crowded races is in the 6th District. Trone, who was reelected in 2022 by a comfortable margin, is giving up the seat to make his Senate run.

A contentious redistricting process has made it potentially more promising ground for Republicans.

Under the current borders, the district includes all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.

On the Democratic side, there are a whopping 16 candidates running, including a number of state lawmakers.

April McClain Delaney, a former U.S. Commerce Department official — whose husband, John Delaney, held the seat before Trone — “is probably the nominal front-runner,” according to Kurtz, with Maryland Matters.

She has been endorsed by Rep. Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District.

But she is facing an aggressive challenge by State Del. Joe Vogel, 27, who would be one of the few members of Generation Z elected to Congress were he to win. Vogel also has support from unions and activist groups

Full list of Democratic candidates

Peter Choharis

George Gluck

Geoffrey Grammer

Ashwani Jain

Lesley J. Lopez

Tekesha A. Martinez

April McClain Delaney

Stephen R. McDow, II

Mohammad S. Mozumder

Adrian Petrus

Joel Rubin

Laurie-Anne Sayles

Joe Vogel

Destiny Drake West

Kiambo “Bo” White

Altimont Mark Wilks

On the Republican side, there are seven candidates, including former Del. Neil Parrott, who lost to Trone in 2022, and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.

Full list of Republican candidates:

Dan Cox

Chris Hyser

Neil C. Parrott

Todd A. Puglisi

Mariela Roca

Tom Royals

Brenda J. Thiam

Other House seats:

District 2

Maryland’s 2nd District includes parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties as well as part of Baltimore City.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger who has held the seat since 2003 but is retiring, touching off a race to succeed him.

Full list of Democratic candidates:

Harry Bhandari

Sia Kyriakakos

John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr.

Sharron Reed-Burns

Jessica Sjoberg

Clint Spellman, Jr.

Full list of Republican candidates:

Kim Klacik

John Thormann

Dave Wallace

District 3

Maryland’s 3rd District includes all of Howard County and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties. Rep. John Sarbanes, who has held the seat since 2007, is stepping down, kicking off another set of very crowded primaries.

Full list of Democratic candidates:

Mark S. Chang

Michael Coburn

Malcolm Thomas Colombo

Abigail Diehl

Juan Dominguez

Lindsay Donahue

Harry Anthony Dunn

Sarah Elfreth

Mark Steven Gosnell

Terri Hill

Aisha Khan

Clarence Lam

Matt Libber

Kristin Anne Lyman Nabors

John H. Morse, III

Jake Pretot

Don Quinn

Mike Rogers

Danny Craig Rupli

Gary Schuman

Stewart Fred Silver

Jeff Woodard

Full list of Republican candidates:

Arthur Radford Baker, Jr.

Ray Bly

Berney Flowers

Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris

Jordan Mayo

Naveed Mian

Joshua M. Morales

John Rea

Robert J. Steinberger

Presidential election

The May 14 primary includes both the Democratic and Republican contests. While other names may appear on the ballot — the race for president has narrowed to a two-person contest between Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated David Trone’s margin of victory over Neil Parrot in 2022. It was not a “razor-thin margin.” Trone won by more than 9.5%. This story has been corrected and updated.

