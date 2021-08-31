CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun County to require…

Loudoun County to require COVID-19 vaccination for student-athletes

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

August 31, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Public schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, said they will require student-athletes participating in the Virginia High School League to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Nov. 8.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Loudoun County schools Superintendent Dr. Scott A. Ziegler.

Fairfax County announced a similar requirement Monday.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required for Loudoun County athletes participating in winter and spring sports and for all out-of-season practices for the 2021-22 academic school year.

Athletes participating in the five fall sports — football, cheer, cross country, volleyball and golf — are not subject to the vaccination requirement.

Ziegler said student-athletes are a particularly vulnerable group because they are required to travel to off-campus events and compete against student-athletes from other schools.

“The majority of past COVID-related disruptions to instruction for our high school students have come as a result of exposure during athletic activities,” Ziegler said.

Student-athletes who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition or religious belief will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result once a week before returning to play after an exposure to COVID-19, the county said.

“LCPS will not permit student-athletes with medical or religious exemptions who do not comply with the testing requirement to participate in school sports or related activities.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

Would a joint environment with the private sector improve federal cybersecurity?

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

DHS S&T looks to boost tech transfer by fostering new startup companies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up