Investigator: Technician told Va. homeowner to allow propane to leak before deadly house explosion

Unsealed court records show a former propane worker suggested a homeowner let a leaking propane tank continue to release the hazardous material before the February house explosion in Sterling, Virginia, that killed a volunteer firefighter and injured 11 others.

Earlier this week, the former employee was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the blast that killed firefighter Trevor Brown, a member of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company.

When service technician Roger Bentley arrived on Silver Ridge Drive to inspect a leaking 500-pound underground propane tank, he told the homeowner to allow the hazardous material to “seep out of the ground and be on their merry way,” according to an affidavit from a Loudoun County fire marshal investigator.

The affidavit by Ryan Boehret said the homeowner asked Southern States Cooperative to repair the underground propane tank that fueled a backyard pool heater since she planned to put the house on the market the following month.

According to investigators, another employee had filled the tank earlier in the day, and both he and the homeowner noticed a strong gas odor. The employee had contacted three supervisors, and said propane was escaping from one of the welds, “due to the age of the tank,” and it would have to be dug up on another day to pump off the remaining propane in the tank.

In court documents obtained by WTOP’s partner 7News, Bentley and the other employee’s conversations with the homeowner were recorded on a doorbell camera.

When Bentley arrived to assess the situation, he advised the homeowner to let the propane escape into the air. Four hours later, the house exploded.

In Boehret’s affidavit, he said, “Propane vapors are heavier than air and will collect in low-lying areas such as valleys, basements and sewers. Typically, propane will not naturally disperse and will need assistance to prevent the accumulation of vapors.”

In instances involving leaking containers, Boehret said it’s not uncommon for fire departments and other emergency services to be contacted to assist trained gas professionals in dealing with a gas emergency when a leak is occurring.

“The situation must be remedied as soon as possible to prevent the accumulation of vapors to their explosive levels,” wrote Boehret.

After Bentley’s indictment, Southern States issued a statement: “Based on our own internal inquiry into the incident and an extensive review of our safety protocols and training, particularly as they relate to the handling of propane consistent with the industry’s Energy Compliance Manual, we have made what we believe to be appropriate personnel changes in the region and are moving forward with a renewed commitment toward ensuring that our procedures and training are rigorous and sound.”

Court records show Bentley is out on bail, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 31. In addition to the felony count of involuntary manslaughter, the grand jury indicted him for three misdemeanor violations of the fire prevention code.

