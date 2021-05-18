Loudoun Co. schools plan return to full-time in-person learning

The Loudoun County Public Schools system in Virginia wants all students back in classrooms five days a week starting this fall.

Loudoun County Public Schools wants all students back in classrooms five days a week starting this fall.

Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler made the official announcement in a video message to the school community.

“We know our students are excited to return, and staff is committed to providing as normal a school experience as possible, while following the most updated guidance,” he said.

The school system is finishing out the current school year in a hybrid learning model, with in-person and virtual learning for some students. Over the course of the year, Loudoun County schools moved from two days a week of in-person learning for some students to four days.

The school system will continue to offer virtual instruction on a limited basis for families that show a need for it based “primarily on medical reasons.”

An application process for virtual instruction will open sometime later this month.

Last week, Virginia lifted its mask mandate, but face coverings are still required inside K-12 schools, with exceptions when it comes to outdoor recess with social distancing.

In announcing the return to full-time learning inside school buildings, Ziegler said they wish to build “on their success” from the hybrid model, during which the transmission of COVID-19 “between students and staff remained low.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.