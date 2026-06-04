17-year-old injured in South Riding e-bike crash

A 17-year-old teenager was seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike in South Riding, Virginia.

Two teens were seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike together in South Riding, Virginia.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Two teens were seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike together in South Riding, Virginia.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) A 17-year-old teenager was seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike in South Riding, Virginia.

The crash happened on Pine Forest Drive near Riding Center Drive Wednesday evening, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was riding on an e-bike at the time of the crash.

The teen suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital.

The driver, who was also 17, remained at the scene, authorities said.

Their identities have not been revealed at this time.

The sheriff’s office issued a traffic alert after the crash, saying Pine Forest Drive was closed near Homefront Terrace because of the accident. The roadway later reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that one 17-year-old was injured in the crash.

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