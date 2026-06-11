‘A little saddened’: Loudoun Co. superintendent reflects on Capitol Hill testimony, says districts follow law

The hourslong hearing, called "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America's Schools,” brought school leaders from Loudoun, Chicago and San Francisco to the Capitol.

Loudoun County’s superintendent testified before a House committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, defending the Northern Virginia school system’s policies and maintaining that it’s following federal law as it faces several federal investigations.

The hourslong hearing, called “Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools,” brought school leaders from Loudoun, Chicago and San Francisco to the Capitol.

Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence faced several questions about the division’s policy for intimate facilities, which allows students to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity instead of biological sex. In an interview with WTOP after the hearing, Spence said he was “a little saddened by some of the questions, but also hopeful by some of the conversation.”

During one exchange, Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) told Spence the division allows “men to use the women’s restroom over and over and over again, and you can argue insanely whether that’s OK or not.”

Separately, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) referenced an incident at Stone Bridge High School, during which two male students reported that a transgender student who identified as male allegedly filmed them in a boys’ locker room. The two male students were later suspended for sexual harassment.

“You are extremely weak, pathetic, and thank God my children didn’t go to your school,” McClain told Spence.

“One of the sort of continuous themes was this kind of mantra of boys’ and girls’ bathrooms, and when we ask that question about why are boys and girls bathrooms, what we’re saying is that transgender people don’t exist, and I’m not going to be somebody that ‘others’ people out of existence,” Spence told WTOP.

Spence similarly faced questions about how the division notifies families when an overdose occurs on a school campus, how it responds to sexual assaults and the case of PE teacher Byron Tanner Cross, who was ultimately fired for refusing to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

The district has been the subject of several federal Education Department investigations. Most recently, in May, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights launched a Title IX investigation into allegations of unauthorized recording in a Freedom High School bathroom.

Referencing the several federal investigations, Spence said, “Much and most of that remains unresolved, and without getting into sort of the specifics of individual investigations, I’m concerned about the factual basis for some of the findings. I’m concerned that some of the findings are in direct conflict with federal law, and we’re going to continue to work through those to resolutions, and then make adjustments as necessary.”

Anytime there’s an incident on a school campus, Spence said the division launches an investigation to “understand the facts,” responds in accordance with its policies and evaluates where any changes would be needed.

Citing the policy that allows kids to pick bathrooms based on gender identity, Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) accused the division of “child abuse and neglect,” an assertion he first made Tuesday night in an interview with WJLA.

“I find that to be a horrific, indefensible allegation,” Spence said. “It’s meritless, it’s not based in fact, it’s not based in any sort of reality. Clearly, it’s trying to score political points, and frankly, it was inappropriate.”

Asked if he had any regrets about the division’s handling of high-profile incidents, Spence said, “No, I really feel strongly that as we comply with federal law, we are really one of the best school divisions in the country with making sure that we’re working alongside our parents to know that their child will be safe, to know that we will work with them to address their concerns.”

Spence is finishing his third school year with the school division and had his contract extended in 2025. He cited the existence of family liaisons in school buildings and the creation of a family and community engagement office as steps the division is taking to help build and maintain trust with families.

“I recognize the challenges that come with this job, and I’m willing to take on those challenges so that we can do the good work of educating kids,” Spence said. “Would I prefer not to have to testify in front of Congress on these issues? Of course. But am I OK with doing it? Yes, I have the opportunity to represent our schools and all of the good work that we’re doing.”

Loudoun County’s schools were thrust into the national spotlight during former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign. Spence said the school division doesn’t want to be “the face of these issues,” speculating it could be getting national attention because of the proximity to D.C. or “because some of the authors of Project 2025 said that they thought Loudoun County needed to be burned down.”

Nonetheless, Spence said, “We should be hopeful about our schools and not be focused on things that aren’t really what’s happening in our schools on a day-to-day basis.”

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