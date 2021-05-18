FCPS opens COVID-19 vaccine registration at some high schools for students 12-18

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for students between 12 and 18 at several high schools.
In partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department, FCPS vaccine events will be held:
- Tuesday, May 25, Bryant High School, 2709 Popkins Lane, Alexandria, Va. 22306
- Wednesday, May 26, Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101
- Thursday, May 27, Annandale High School, 4700 Medford Drive, Annandale, Va. 22003
- Friday, May 28, Mount Vernon High School, 8515 Old Mt. Vernon Road, Alexandria, Va. 22309
The school system said more sites will be added June 1.
Students will be provided transportation from their base school. Appointments will be scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the dates listed above.
Parents and guardians have to register their students online with the Fairfax County Health Department. The deadline for that is 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
More information from FCPS is available at the school system’s website.