FCPS opens COVID-19 vaccine registration at some high schools for students 12-18

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 9:53 AM

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for students between 12 and 18 at several high schools.

In partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department, FCPS vaccine events will be held:

The school system said more sites will be added June 1.

Students will be provided transportation from their base school. Appointments will be scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the dates listed above.

Parents and guardians have to register their students online with the Fairfax County Health Department. The deadline for that is 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

More information from FCPS is available at the school system’s website.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

