FCPS opens COVID-19 vaccine registration at some high schools for students 12-18

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for students between 12 and 18 at several high schools.

In partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department, FCPS vaccine events will be held:

The school system said more sites will be added June 1.

Students will be provided transportation from their base school. Appointments will be scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the dates listed above.

Parents and guardians have to register their students online with the Fairfax County Health Department. The deadline for that is 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

More information from FCPS is available at the school system’s website.