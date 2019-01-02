2019 preview: A look at some of the big, local stories the year will bring

Government shutdown grinds on with no end in sight

This year is beginning just like 2018 ended: with large parts of the federal government shut down amid a fight between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over funding for a border wall.

The shutdown, which went into effect a few days before Christmas, has already lasted nearly two weeks, but its effects are just now intensifying in the D.C. area.

Major tourist attractions, such as Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo, which had been able to use leftover money to stay open, are due to close Wednesday, Jan. 2 .

Another impact of the shutdown? Many federal employees enroll their children in day care centers run out of federal facilities — which are now shuttered.

Meanwhile, the first missed paycheck for federal employees — both those who were furloughed and those who were required to stay on the job — is fast approaching. With no end to the funding impasse in sight, many federal employees are starting their year pinching their pennies and wondering how they’ll pay their bills.

With Democrats set to take control of the House this week, the shutdown showdown could be a sign of things to come in D.C. under divided government.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)