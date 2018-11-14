202.5
Home » Howard County, MD News » Incoming executive: Razing Ellicott…

Incoming executive: Razing Ellicott City buildings could be ‘counterproductive’

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP November 14, 2018 12:38 pm 11/14/2018 12:38pm
Share
Demolishing buildings like this business on Main Street in Ellicott City could be "counterproductive" according to incoming Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The newly elected county executive of Howard County has “great concerns” about his predecessor’s five-year flood mitigation plan for Ellicott City, and says demolishing 10 historic buildings on Main Street could be “counterproductive.”

Calvin Ball defeated current executive Allan Kittleman, who, with county councilman Jon Weinstein, in August proposed an aggressive plan to protect public safety, after the second “1,000 year flood” in two years devastated Main Street.

As a council member, Ball voted against the current five-year plan, which will allow the county to borrow almost $16 million and transfer almost $17 million from money designated for other projects. It also calls for the purchase and demolition of one building on upper Main Street, and two in the upstream Valley Mede neighborhood.

In a WTOP interview, Ball said he will have several goals for flood mitigation when he takes office.

Related Stories

“I want to make sure people feel safe in Ellicott City, work toward getting as much of the floodwater off the street as quickly as possible, while still preserving the historic character and nature that makes Ellicott City a destination,” Ball said.

Kittleman and Weinstein have said in addition to building water retention facilities to slow streams flowing down Main Street in the former mill town, and widening the channel that snakes through and under buildings, 10 buildings must be demolished to allow water to flow into the Patapsco River, which runs perpendicular to lower Main Street.

“I think taking away a lot of the things that people (want to visit in) Ellicott City is counterproductive, if that’s not something that we have to do,” Ball.

Ball has told WTOP his staff will be “evaluating all viable options” to lessen the threat to people and property.

Four people died in Ellicott City, during the 2016 and 2018 floods.

Asked if Kittleman and Weinstein’s plan erred on the side of safety, Ball said: “I had great concerns. I want to ensure we have a plan that not only respects the taxpayer dollar and makes it safe, but also, as much as possible, preserves the historic character of Ellicott City.”

Kittleman and Weinstein (who lost in the Democratic primary) had cited public safety as the primary goal of their plan, and said years of research and smaller tweaks had not lowered the risk of potentially fatal flooding.

Ball said he will seeking guidance — and funding — from state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“I want to make sure that, to the extent possible, we can meet all of our goals, which include preserving the historic nature of some of those buildings,” he said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
allan kittleman army corps of engineers Calvin Ball ellicott city flooding howard county Howard County, MD News Jon Weinstein Local News Main Street Maryland News neal augenstein
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A somewhat-healthier Thanksgiving: 15 delicious, shame-free recipes

One way to prevent another tearful Jan. 2 return to spin class is — duh — making somewhat healthier dishes for your holiday meal. Here are a few recipes to check out before you go to the supermarket.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500