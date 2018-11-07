Dems hold strong in Md. counties, elect 1st African-American exec in Howard Co.

Maryland Democrats added to their control at the county level, ousting Republican county executives in Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

WASHINGTON — Maryland voters re-elected Republican Gov. Larry Hogan — the first GOP governor to win a second term since the 1950s. And at the same time, Democrats added to their control at the county level, ousting Republican county executives in Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

Howard County saw an especially historic turnout, as Democratic County Councilman Calvin Ball defeated Republican Allan Kittleman and will be the county’s first African-American county executive.

Ball defeated Kittleman by more than 6,000 votes, 52 percent to Kittleman’s 47 percent. Kittleman served as county executive for the past four years and was the first Republican in that position since 1996. Howard, a swing county, has elected two Democrats and two republicans as executives since 1990, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County

In Anne Arundel County, Democrat Steuart Pittman defeated Republican incumbent Steve Schuh, 51 percent to 48 percent.

Anne Arundel County

Democrats also continued their strong hold in the county executive race in Baltimore, as Democrat John Olszewski won against Republican Al Redmer, claiming over 57 percent of the vote. Democrats have held on to that position since 1994.

Baltimore County

The GOP hung on to a key leadership post in Harford County, a 20-year streak. Republican County Executive Barry Glassman won re-election with 68 percent of the vote, beating Democrat Maryann Forgan.

