Trump tweets support for Republican candidates in Virginia

President Donald Trump urged Virginia voters via Twitter to use Tuesday's election to "send a signal to D.C."

Great Republican Geary Higgins has my complete and total Endorsement for Virginia Senate, 13th District. He is strong on Crime, the Border, our Military, Cutting Taxes, and protecting your 2nd Amendment. Dem John Bell will take your guns & raise your taxes. Vote for Geary Higgins — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019 Virginia has the best Unemployment and Economic numbers in the history of the State. If the Democrats get in, those numbers will go rapidly in the other direction. On Tuesday, Vote Republican! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019 I hope everyone in the Great State of Virginia will get out and VOTE on Tuesday in all of the local and state elections to send a signal to D.C. that you want lower taxes, a strong Military, Border & 2nd Amendment, great healthcare, and must take care of our Vets. VOTE REPUBLICAN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019 President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting support for Republican candidates in Virginia ahead of the state’s highly watched legislative elections.

Trump urged Virginia voters via Twitter to use Tuesday’s election to “send a signal to D.C.” by supporting candidates who support gun rights, lower taxes and other GOP priorities.

The Sunday and Monday tweets are Trump’s first public comments on the election that is widely viewed as a referendum on how voters feel about the president and his possible impeachment.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where Democrats have a chance of flipping control of the state house.

Voter antipathy toward Trump has powered Democratic gains in the last two election cycles in Virginia.

