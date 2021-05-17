Howard Co. high school seniors get good news about graduation

Howard County, Maryland, high school students and families got some good news Monday about graduation. More tickets will be available to each high school senior participating in a graduation ceremony.

Students are now allowed to receive six guest tickets for graduation, and all guests may sit in the pavilion or the lawn at Merriweather Post Pavilion, according to a statement sent out by the school district on Monday.

The change reflects new state orders announced last week loosening COVID-19 restrictions, as health metrics continue to improve in Maryland.

Staff, students, family members and guests who wish to wear masks are welcome to do so, but it will not be required.

“Th[e] newest State order also eliminates the requirement of wearing masks at outdoor venues,” the statement read.

Howard County police and staff from Merriweather are encouraging families to carpool in order to limit the number of cars. The goal is two cars per family, to minimize the impact on traffic and parking.

As of Monday, Howard County Public Schools are no longer requiring masks to be worn on outdoor school properties, including outdoor athletics contests and practices.

“The Superintendent’s message last week opened outdoor athletic venues to full capacity and that decision remains in place,” the statement said.

“In alignment with health and safety guidance, and the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Howard County Health Department, we remind the community to continue to follow healthy practices and for unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks and social distancing.”

