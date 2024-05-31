Murder-suicide in Howard Co. leaves 4 family members dead

Police in Howard County, Maryland, released new details Friday in a murder-suicide that occurred at a home in Elkridge Thursday night.

Police in Howard County, Maryland, released new details Friday in a murder-suicide that occurred at a home in Elkridge on Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a residence in the 6900 block of Norwood Ferry for reports of the sound of gunshots.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Nayyar Syed, took his own life after shooting four of his family members, killing three of them.

“We’re going to do some investigating into phone records and text messages and see if we can find more information about what led up to this,” said Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

The victims included the suspect’s 57-year-old wife Syeda Nayyar, his 25-year-old daughter Syeda Fatima and his 33-year-old daughter-in-law Alizey Fatima.

Muhammad Hamza, Syed’s 31-year-old son, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect’s 3-month-old granddaughter was in the home but was not harmed. She received a wellness check at the hospital and will be placed into the custody of a family member, according to police.

“Everyone involved in this incident resided at the house except for the suspect,” Llewellyn said, adding that there were no signs of forced entry.

Investigators said that before Syed took his own life, he called 911 and confessed that he had shot his family. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

