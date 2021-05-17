Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions after 60% of residents get 1 COVID-19 vaccine shot

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say 60% of the county's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, triggering a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The second phase of reopening allows most businesses, including restaurants, theaters and religious facilities, to expand to 75% capacity and expands indoor gathering limits to 250 people. Going forward, there will be no capacity limits on outdoor gatherings.

The easing of restrictions in Maryland’s most populous county comes after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan last week did away with most statewide capacity limits on businesses and later, after revised mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lifted a mask requirement.

Montgomery County has moved more cautiously than the state in easing coronavirus restrictions and, last month, put in place a reopening plan tied to the county’s vaccination rate.

Montgomery was already among the swiftest in the state at administering shots. Just last weekend, the county administered 15,000 shots. Of those, 9,000 were newly eligibly 12-to-15-year-olds, officials said Monday.

“I’m grateful to all our residents who have allowed us to follow the science and put up with inconveniences to put public health first,” Hucker said

The third phase of reopening — when all capacity limits will lift and businesses can resume normal operations in line with the state’s posture — is set for May 28. That’s two weeks after the county reached the milestone of 50% of its residents being fully vaccinated.

Still up in the air, however, is how long county residents have to continue to wear face coverings when they leave home.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidance saying fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks, even in indoor settings. Following that, Hogan announced he was ending the state’s mask mandate.

The county council, acting as the board of health, is set to vote on new rules Tuesday.

