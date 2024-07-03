Live Radio
3-year-old shot dead inside Howard Co. home in apparent accident

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 2, 2024, 7:56 PM

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Columbia, Maryland, home Monday in what Howard County police said was an apparent accident.

The shooting happened inside a home on Harpers Farm Road. Detectives have determined a handgun was left unsecured inside the residence. Police are still trying to figure out if the gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by someone else inside the home.

The boy’s 5-year-old brother and parents were home when the shooting happened. Police said they do not believe anyone else was involved and they don’t see any indications of foul play.

Police have not yet filed any charges connected to the shooting but will continue their investigation.

Last month, a four-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded herself in Prince George’s County after finding a gun under a bed during a game of hide-and-seek, police said. Days later, another young child — a 3-year-old girl — accidentally shot herself in neighboring Montgomery County. Both children were expected to recover. Charges were filed in both those shootings.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

