FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs: Flyovers and fireworks | Local celebrations | Metro's July 4 service | Beach Weather | More News
Home » Fourth of July » DC-area chefs share the…

DC-area chefs share the staple dishes for their Fourth of July BBQ

John Domen

July 3, 2020, 5:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While the Fourth of July grill-out may look different this year than in years past because of coronavirus, that’s no excuse to slack off. A Fourth of July cookout relies on a solid sampling of sides, desserts and main dishes. Several prominent D.C.-area chefs are sharing what they would bring if invited to your bash.

Last month, in WTOP’s series “Finding A Recipe For Recovery,” we talked to some of D.C. area’s top chefs about their thoughts on how the pandemic would shape the restaurant industry now and in the future. Also, we picked their brains about other food-related matters, like their favorite things to eat during a stressful time, and tips that could help out amateurs in the kitchen as well.

Now, the chefs are helping us at the grill just in time for summer’s prime grilling time.

When things go back to normal, you’ll be able to have friends and family over again for a feast of fire-cooked meats, veggies, and whatever else your imagination conjures up. And when you make out your guest list, you know this person is going to bring this killer side dish, and that person has a dessert you’ll make room for no matter what. It’s just part of the deal.

So we wanted to know what, if they had an invite to your house, these chefs would bring over the day you fire up the grill? Chef Matt Baker of Gravitas said grilled chicken was a must while Haidar Karoum of Chloe is a fan of preparing fresh ingredients like fruits and vegetables.

 

Finding a Recipe for Recovery:
Part 1: Coronavirus’ impact on DC-area chefs, restaurant industry
Part 2: What DC area chefs are stress eating right now
Part 3: What the DC region’s chefs can’t wait to eat again
Part 4: Ways you can improve your cooking at home
Part 5: What does the future of dining look like?
Part 6: What DC-area chefs think you should grill this summer

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up