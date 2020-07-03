DC-area chefs share the staple dishes for their Fourth of July BBQ

So we wanted to know if these prominent D.C. chefs had an invite to your house, what are they going to bring over the day you fire up the grill?

While the Fourth of July grill-out may look different this year than in years past because of coronavirus, that’s no excuse to slack off. A Fourth of July cookout relies on a solid sampling of sides, desserts and main dishes. Several prominent D.C.-area chefs are sharing what they would bring if invited to your bash.

Last month, in WTOP’s series “Finding A Recipe For Recovery,” we talked to some of D.C. area’s top chefs about their thoughts on how the pandemic would shape the restaurant industry now and in the future. Also, we picked their brains about other food-related matters, like their favorite things to eat during a stressful time, and tips that could help out amateurs in the kitchen as well.

Now, the chefs are helping us at the grill just in time for summer’s prime grilling time.

When things go back to normal, you’ll be able to have friends and family over again for a feast of fire-cooked meats, veggies, and whatever else your imagination conjures up. And when you make out your guest list, you know this person is going to bring this killer side dish, and that person has a dessert you’ll make room for no matter what. It’s just part of the deal.

So we wanted to know what, if they had an invite to your house, these chefs would bring over the day you fire up the grill? Chef Matt Baker of Gravitas said grilled chicken was a must while Haidar Karoum of Chloe is a fan of preparing fresh ingredients like fruits and vegetables.

