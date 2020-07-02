What DC-area chefs think you should grill this summer

DC-area chefs share insights on backyard barbecues, and what they expect you to serve if they were invited to your cookout.

Fourth of July is prime time for the grill. While the traditional summer barbecue may not take place in many backyards this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to fire up the grill and enjoy some of your favorite foods.

Last month, in WTOP’s series “Finding A Recipe For Recovery,” some of the D.C. area’s top chefs shared their thoughts on how the coronavirus pandemic would shape the restaurant industry now and in the future.

Now, those chefs share their insights on backyard barbecues — tips for grill masters looking to make the most out of their cookouts.

Christian Irabien of Muchas Gracias discussed grilled quesadillas as a must, and Paola Velez of Kith/Kin talked about her love of spiralized hot dogs.

Also, we picked their brains about other food-related matters, like their favorite things to eat during a stressful time, and tips that could help amateurs out in the kitchen, too.

