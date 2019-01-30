U.Md. President Loh to delay retirement until 2020

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will remain in his position through June 2020, despite his announcement months earlier that he would step down after the fallout over the death of 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair last year.

WTOP’s John Domen confirmed that Loh is staying on for another year, and that the Board of Regents is now working on forming a search committee for his eventual replacement.

McNair’s death last June, weeks after a Terrapins football team workout, sparked investigations into not only how his health was handled at the time but also into the culture of the football program at the College Park campus.

A leadership crisis followed the reports: Loh announced his retirement, but coach DJ Durkin was set to be reinstated in his position. Amid pushback, Loh announced Durkin’s departure as head football coach. Then, Board of Regents Chair Jim Brady stepped down.

In a series of tweets, Loh said that he and the board “mutually agreed upon” the June 2020 retirement date.

The Board discussed with me having a smooth transition of leadership, and we mutually agreed upon a retirement date of June 2020. With all of Maryland’s supporters, I look forward to what we will accomplish together. (2/2) — Wallace D. Loh (@presidentloh) January 30, 2019

The Board of Regents announced Wednesday that it commissioned an independent review into the university system’s governance structure and operation, set to be completed in March.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

