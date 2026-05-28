Springsteen announces return to DC area in October for Power to the People Festival

Bruce Springsteen will play the first-ever Power to the People Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in October.

If you missed Bruce Springsteen at Wednesday night’s Nationals Park show, there’s good news: He’ll be back in the D.C. area in October for the first-ever Power to the People Festival.

The one-day festival will be played at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

“We want to keep raising our voices for hope and justice together,” Springsteen said. “Tom Morello and I will be back again here in D.C. on Oct. 3 for another night of music and resistance.”

They won’t be the only ones, either.

“Tom will be there. Dave Matthews, the Foo Fighters, my friends at Dropkick Murphys will be there,” Springsteen said.

Others on the roster include Jack Black, Cypress Hill, Serj Tankian, Killer Mike, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard and The Linda Lindas.

“We encourage you to come out and make a g*****n ruckus along with us,” Springsteen said.

The event is bring curated by Rage Against the Machine legend Tom Morello.

“The Power To The People Festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock and roll,” Morello said.

“It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the D.C. area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity and hope.”

The presale goes live Friday at 10 a.m. General sales start Saturday at 10 a.m.

More information is on the festival’s website.

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