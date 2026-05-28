Things to do in the DC area: Project GLOW, Petworth PorchFest … and more!

The District's annual electronic dance music festival, known as Project GLOW, is back this Saturday and Sunday at RFK Festival grounds.

Chris Lake at Project GLOW, an EDM festival, in 2025.(Courtesy Project GLOW) Chris Lake at Project GLOW, an EDM festival, in 2025.(Courtesy Project GLOW) The District’s annual electronic dance music festival, known as Project GLOW, is back this Saturday and Sunday on the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.

Across the two days, expect to hear from more than 50 DJs, producers and other artists, including Eric Prydz, Zeds Dead, Excision, Porter Robinson and others.

The festival launched in 2022 and now experiences over 40,000 fans in attendance each year.

Currently, Saturday’s general admission tickets are sold out, but there are a limited number of tickets remaining, including general admission-plus and VIP tickets, plus two-day passes. Parking passes are sold separately.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

José Andrés

Chef, restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés is discussing his newest cookbook at the Lincoln Theatre Thursday. Learn more about his book, “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard,” in WTOP’s interview with Andrés here. Ticket prices vary.

My Body My Festival

This local music festival celebrates D.C. being a “safe haven for bodily autonomy,” with all proceeds benefiting the D.C. Abortion Fund. My Body My Festival includes the following headliners: Bartees Strange, Cherub Tree and Deakin (of Animal Collective). General admission to the event on Thursday costs approximately $45 with VIP packages at nearly $180.

Spring Soirée

Enjoy miniature masterpieces of horticultural art at the The National Bonsai & Penjing Museum on Friday. The venue is hosting a Spring Soirée that includes a light buffet and drinks. Tickets cost $350 for individuals, with proceeds going toward the U.S. National Arboretum.

Capital Rare Book Fair

From Friday through Sunday, thousands of rare books, maps, prints, documents and ephemera are headed to the University Club on 16th Street. The fourth annual Capital Rare Book Fair includes a variety of local and national booksellers with items like a first edition of “Winnie the Pooh.” Ticket prices vary.

Rock the Dock

The Wharf’s live music event series, Rock the Dock, is back starting this Friday. These free performances on Transit Pier cover a variety of genres, including R&B, rock, go-go and country. This week, the featured band is funk and soul trio, Pink PaLiSh.

Free Washington Ballet Performances

Yes, it’s possible to catch a performance by the Washington Ballet — at no cost! This Friday and Saturday, the world-class dancers are taking over CityCenterDC to present highlights from the 2025 to 2026 season alongside a preview of works for the upcoming season.

Petworth PorchFest

Head to Petworth on Saturday and Sunday for a massive musical community event known as Petworth PorchFest. Over 150 porches across the neighborhood are set to host local artists and groups who will perform live. Find a map of participating locations here.

Maryland

Howard County AAPI Festival

The Chrysalis, a performing arts theater in Columbia, is hosting a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture this Saturday. The fifth edition of the festival is free and family-friendly, with a variety of cuisines from local restaurants and food trucks, plus live music, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations and more.

We The People

The Bowie Center for the Performing Arts in Prince George’s County is hosting a block party Saturday that commemorates the nation’s 250th anniversary. Expect performances, live music, film screenings, panel discussions, activities, games and more. The event is free to attend.

World Heritage Festival

Head to Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza this Sunday for the World Heritage Festival. This free event includes global arts and crafts, international flavors, live musical and dance performances as well as a live DJ and dance party.

Virginia

Live Standup Comedy

Enjoy live standup comedy in Arlington at the Crystal City Sports Pub’s third-floor lounge this Friday. Hosting the event is New York City-based comedian Ryan Donahue with singer-songwriter Daphne London and Baltimore-based standup comic Dubray Kinney, Jr. included as well. Tickets cost approximately $18.

Bull Run Wine Festival

Adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park, the Winery at Bull Run has an artisan market, live musical performances and a wine festival planned with products from various wineries throughout the state of Virginia. Tickets for the event in Centreville cost $48 per person for general admission or $125 for VIP admission. This event is on Saturday and Sunday.

Kids’ Renaissance Festival

Huzzah! Shipgarten in Tysons is bringing a blast from the past with the Kids’ Renaissance Festival. Expect knights, princesses, magic and face painting. Also expected is a full outdoor playground and moon bounces. The event is free to attend.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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