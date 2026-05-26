Tickets now available for new museum underneath Lincoln Memorial

Starting Tuesday, those who'd like to check out the museum can reserve tickets online 30 days in advance of visiting. The timed-entry tickets are free, aside from a $1 service fee per reservation.

Now is the time to act if you want to be one of the first people to experience D.C.’s newest museum.

Tickets are now available for the museum underneath the Lincoln Memorial, which opens to the public June 25. The timed-entry tickets are free, aside from a $1 service fee per reservation.

Starting Tuesday, those who’d like to check out the museum can reserve tickets online 30 days in advance of visiting.

Individuals can reserve up to six tickets per transaction. Once the museum opens, free, same-day tickets will also be distributed starting at 8:45 a.m. at the Korean War Veterans Memorial kiosk on Daniel Chester French Drive, just south of the Lincoln Memorial, according to the National Park Service, which noted supplies will be limited and demand is expected to be high.

The museum features 15,000 square feet of exhibit area and will introduce visitors to a “dramatic, previously unseen space beneath the memorial,” the park service said in a news release.

“This cavernous structural chamber contains a soaring grid of concrete columns that support the memorial above and offers a striking view of the engineering that made the iconic monument possible. The experience will feature interactive displays and a multimedia presentation that explores how the memorial’s meaning has evolved over the last century,” the park service said.

Exhibits will not only tell the story of the memorial’s construction and Lincoln himself, they will also explore the memorial’s long-standing role as the backdrop for protests, rallies and, perhaps most notably, demonstrations during the Civil Rights Movement.

“So to tell that story in a more full manner, in a museum of this size, I think is going to be really important,” park service spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP last year.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

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