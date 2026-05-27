The Commodores, Flo Rida and more artists kick off Great American State Fair on National Mall

Freedom 250, the group organizing the state fair, announced the lineup for the first group of artists to take the stage Wednesday.

Music of the ’90s, timeless funk tunes and club hits are coming to the National Mall this summer for the Great American State Fair celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Hitmakers slated to perform include Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores and Bret Michaels. Freedom 250, the group organizing the state fair, made the announcement Wednesday, saying more artists would be announced in the coming weeks.

The performances are happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights during the Great American State Fair, which runs from June 25 to July 10.

Tickets are free but you need to register ahead of time for each of the performances.

When it comes to the state fair in general, organizers encourage attendees to register online, but walk-ups are allowed.

Who’s playing?

The first artist in the lineup is Martina McBride, a country artist known for her hit “Independence Day.” She’s expected to perform June 25, register for tickets here.

One night of music is dedicated to the sounds of the ’90s: June 26. You can reserve tickets for all four artists playing ’90s night here.

C+C Music Factory, of “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, gets things moving and Vanilla Ice lights up the stage June 26. The multiplatinum rapper is known for his chart topping hit from 1990, “Ice Ice Baby.”

More ’90s hip-hop performances include Milli Vanilli, of “Girl You Know It’s True,” and Young MC, who will surely bust a move.

The Commodores are bringing their funk and soul tunes to the state fair on June 27. The group is known for its hits “Brick House” and “Easy.” Register here for tickets.

Another R&B group playing June 27, Morris Day and The Time, brings hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.” Register here.

And Flo Rida gets low on the National Mall on July 2. The rapper and singer is known for his debut single “Low,” and other club hits, such as “Right Round,” and “Good Feeling.” Register for tickets here.

Ahead of Independence Day, Bret Michaels heads to the state fair July 3. The rocker is the front man for Poison, known for “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

Outside those headliners, the state fair will also have performances by military groups, including the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble and Army Downrange Rock.

Editor’s note: “Freedom 250” is separate from the congressionally chartered commission “America 250.”

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