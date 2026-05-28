DMV Foodie Guide: Collab dinners and other delicious events in June

WTOP's inaugural DMV Foodie Guide rounds up over 15 events in late May and throughout the month of June that are worth savoring.

Every month, WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide highlights craveable collaboration dinners, restaurant pop-ups, festivals, and other standout food experiences bringing the D.C., Maryland and Virginia dining scene to life.

To start out the DMV Foodie Guide series, WTOP has rounded up over 15 events in late May and throughout the month of June that are worth savoring.

One of these events caps off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a pig roast at Hook Hall.

There are also moments of quirky culinary goodness, as seen with La Bohème’s George Lucas-themed pop-up.

For more, including rare wine dinners, barbecue battles and hot sauce tastings, check out the full list below. And be sure to grab a fork and a reservation while you still can as availability is limited.

May the forks be with you

Yes, George Lucas is the theme of a new pop-up concept in Georgetown.

The space above Apéro, the cafe and Champagne bar in the La Bohème restaurant, is decked out in decor focused on the films written, directed by or produced by George Lucas. Some of the references on the cocktail and food menu are obvious (as seen with the “It’s a Trap!” and “Jar Jar Drinks” cocktails), while others can be more obscure (like an amuse-bouche of crispy shiso with a yuzu gelee at the start of the meal — a reference to “The Land Before Time,” executive produced by Lucas and Steven Spielberg). Tongue-in-cheek and ambitious, the pop-up runs through July 4.

Aw, shucks!

The second annual Oysterfest offers unlimited oysters, craft drinks and live music from eight of Chevy Chase, Maryland’s top restaurants. Each ticket allows for a two-hour session, costing $99. A bottomless alcohol add-on can be applied for an additional $50 per person. The event is at Chevy Chase Lake on May 30.

Feast mode

The “Boodle Fight,” a treasured Filipino custom, is a feast often including a pig roast and served along a communal table topped with banana leaves. Chef Patrick Tanyag is hosting a “Boodle Fight” at Hook Hall to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event is May 31. Tickets cost $75 per person.

Wok this way

Canton Disco chef Timothy Yu is teaming up with Yume Hospitality Group chef Saran “Peter” Kannasute for a menu collaboration that allows for a “Hong Kong-style cafe by day, cocktail bar and Chinese restaurant by night.” The one-day-only event on May 31 features a la carte options from Kyojin, Rimtang and Canton Disco restaurants.

Thai one on

The NVA Thai Street Food and Culture Festival in Manassas, Virginia, spans several dates through October. Two upcoming events are May 31 and June 14. Guests can enjoy authentic Thai street food, cultural demonstrations and traditional music and dance performances. Admission is free.

Six hands, one carrot

The culinary teams behind Elcielo, Jônt and Sushi Nakazawa are joining together to celebrate one humble ingredient: the carrot. On June 3, these restaurants are coming to Elcielo to collaborate on a multicourse tasting experience reimagining the carrot across several forms and textures. The courses are paired with four Éditions of Krug Grande Cuvée and Krug Rosé, guided by Louis Henrion of Maison Krug. Tickets cost $595 per person.

A beer-inspired scavenger hunt

From June 4 through June 7, Neighborhood Restaurant Group is organizing the Keg Hunt, a multicity craft beer scavenger hunt hosted by ChurchKey and Rustico. Guests can visit up to eight participating restaurants to discover “secret beers,” collect points and win prizes. Those who complete at least four stops can earn a limited-edition Keg Hunt hat. Every finisher is entered into a for special beer and food experiences, exclusive membership clubs and VIP tickets to the Snallygaster festival. Rules can be found here.

It’s getting hot in herre

If you’re a fan of all things hot and spicy, consider going to the Heat Wave D.C. event on June 5. Several local hot sauce vendors will be at Lost Generation Brewing Company in Northeast D.C. to help attendees discover new favorites. The event also includes a live DJ and beer from Lost Generation Brewing Company. General admission is free, but guests can pay approximately $7 for beer specials and to be eligible for giveaways.

Time for a pig roast

Atlas Brew Works is hosting an inaugural luau celebration at its Bridge District Brewery & Tap Room on June 6. Expect tropical cocktails by Owen Thomson of Archipelago, live music and, of course, a traditional pig roast from Mecho’s Dominican Kitchen.

Meals with a mission

Food & Friends delivers medically tailored meals and provides medical nutrition therapy to neighbors living with cancer, HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses. On June 8, the organization is hosting the 33rd annual Chef’s Best Dinner & Auction at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. The event brings together more than 30 of the region’s top chefs for an evening of tastings, signature cocktails and a live auction to support the Food & Friends mission. Tickets cost $500 with sponsorships starting at $1,500.

Wine not?

On June 10, Moon Rabbit’s Kevin Tien is hosting Doug Margerum of Margerum Wine Company for a special dinner featuring a lineup of rare library selections, including wines from the 2012 vintage. Margerum is one of the pioneering figures of Santa Barbara wine. The price, $185 per guest, includes the menu and wine pairings.

Rosé all day

For National Rosé Day on June 13, enjoy a Rosé Picnic Festival at The Parks at Walter Reed. The full-day outdoor experience includes live music, food, and rosé bars, plus specialty cocktails and other “Instagrammable activations.” Tickets cost roughly $45 per person or nearly $80 for two.

Feast from the diaspora

Celebrate the diversity of African food and culture at the Maryland African Restaurant Week Festival. On June 13, this event includes food from across the diaspora, plus a marketplace with local vendors, a live DJ and live performances. The exact location is still TBD. Admission is free.

Barolo and behold

One of the top Barolo producers, Chiara Boschis, is joining The Liberty Tavern for a five-course dinner celebrating some of Piedmont’s finest wines. The event on June 16 costs $125 per person.

Tuna-tastic!

Celebrate International Sushi Day at Love, Makoto’s Love on the Run on June 18. This one-night-only evening includes a live carving of a whole tuna alongside sushi tastings, a Japanese cocktail demonstration, a sake toast and a dessert bar. Cocktails and food will be available for purchase at adjoining Hiya Izakaya, as will additional food and drinks from the fast casual Love on the Run. Tickets cost $102 per person.

Barking up the right tree

Bark Barbecue is teaming up with The Wildset hotel in Saint Michaels, Maryland, for a one-night barbecue master class with acclaimed pitmaster Berj Ghazarian. On June 20, guests will learn how to build a proper fire, butcher and season the perfect brisket, and more. The $125 admission includes instruction, ingredients, sides, one batched cocktail and non-alcoholic beverages.

Grill seekers

The 34th annual Giant BBQ Battle returns on June 27 and 28 along Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest. At this festival, world-class pitmasters from around the country come together to compete for $50,000 in prizes. The event also features several stages for live music. Tickets start at $21 for a one-day pass, $31 for a weekend pass or $68 for a family four-pack.

Let’s taco about it

As part of their “Trompo Takeover” event series, the Popal family restaurant group and Chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss are welcoming several of D.C.’s top chefs to Pascual to create limited-time tacos. Chef Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster will be there June 28. Guests can make a reservation via Resy within 30 days of the event.

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