Everything you need to know about Inauguration Day in DC

D.C. is gearing up for one of its most pompous and time-honored traditions. Monday is Inauguration Day, but its effects will be felt this weekend and for the days following the ceremony.

Several events are planned around the inauguration, such as rallies and balls, there will be numerous road closures, and museums and other destinations are shutting down.

At noon on Jan. 20, the ceremony to swear in Donald Trump as the nation’s 47th president will begin in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Q: How can I see the swearing-in ceremony?

A: There’s a limited number of tickets available through members of Congress. Tickets are free and allow you to watch in person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. For a ticket, contact your local elected officials. You do not need a ticket to view the inauguration from a viewing area on the National Mall. Q: What about the inaugural parade?

A: You do not need tickets to view the parade from the sidewalk. However, the Presidential Inaugural Committee does make a limited number of bleacher seats available. The parade starts at the Capitol and proceeds up Pennsylvania Avenue NW toward the White House. Q: Will things still be open on Inauguration Day?

A: A number of popular destinations near the Capitol will be closed for security reasons for the inauguration. All the Smithsonian museums on the National Mall will be closed, along with the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum, its Renwick Gallery and the National Postal Museum. The National Zoo, however, will remain open. Other places near the Capitol, such as the Library of Congress, will also be closed, so check and confirm a facility’s operating status before visiting. Q: What roads will be closed for the inauguration?

A: Police have announced a slew of road closures and parking restrictions, many of which will be in place for multiple days. The closures center around Constitution Avenue and the Capitol complex, but be sure to check out the full list of closures here before driving downtown. Q: Who’s performing at the inauguration?

A: Country artist Carrie Underwood is the headline singer at the inauguration, and will perform “America the Beautiful” during the ceremony. Other performers include groups such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs, the U.S. Marine Band, the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club. Q: Can I take the Metro to the inauguration?

A: You can, and should, use public transportation to get to the inauguration, due to aforementioned closures and expected heavy traffic. Metrorail will open early on Monday, at 4 a.m., to accommodate crowds. Metro also said it will run additional trains. However, a handful of stations will be closed from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m. for security reasons. The closed stations are McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Mt. Vernon Sq.-Convention Center and Archives-Navy Memorial. On Monday, the Pentagon station will also be closed for Inauguration Day. Some Metrobus routes will be detoured around road closures Monday, and buses will bypass the Pentagon Transit Center. Q: Will there be any protests?

A: The People’s March is planned for the Saturday before the inauguration. It’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and begins near the Washington Monument. Find more information on the march’s website. On Inauguration Day, which also happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Rev. Al Sharpton will lead a march from McPherson Square to Metropolitan AME Church, followed by a rally. The event is hosted by the National Action Network. Q: What other inauguration-related events are taking place?

A: The day before the inauguration, President-elect Trump is hosting a rally at Capitol One Arena in Downtown D.C. Tickets are free and available on the Inaugural Planning Committee’s website. There are also a series of balls the night of the inauguration. Trump’s inaugural committee has announced three official inaugural balls — the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball and Starlight Ball — all of which Trump will deliver remarks at. Traditionally, there are also numerous unofficial inaugural balls. Q: What can I bring with me to the Capitol grounds?

A: The list of items prohibited on the Capitol grounds during the inauguration is long, and includes items such as alcohol, any bags larger than 12-by-12-by-5 inches, balls, camera cases, seat cushions, strollers and umbrellas. Find the full list of banned items on the U.S. Capitol Police website.

