Police officer stabbed in the face at Navy Yard Metro station, suspect arrested

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 15, 2025, 7:52 PM

A person was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the Metro Transit Police Department said the individual stabbed one of its officers in the face at the Navy Yard Metro station in D.C.

According to a statement from Metro police, an officer stopped a person at around 2:30 p.m. for not paying the fare at the Navy Yard Station near Nationals Park. When stopped, the person “immediately turned and assaulted the officer with a sharp metal object,” the statement said.

“The officer sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face,” a Metro spokesman wrote.

Other officers nearby detained the person, who was placed under arrest. The weapon used to assault the officer was recovered, according to Metro.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

