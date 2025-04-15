Police officer stabbed in the face at Navy Yard Metro station, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the Metro Transit Police Department said the individual stabbed one of its officers in the face at the Navy Yard Metro station.

A person was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the Metro Transit Police Department said the individual stabbed one of its officers in the face at the Navy Yard Metro station in D.C.

According to a statement from Metro police, an officer stopped a person at around 2:30 p.m. for not paying the fare at the Navy Yard Station near Nationals Park. When stopped, the person “immediately turned and assaulted the officer with a sharp metal object,” the statement said.

“The officer sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face,” a Metro spokesman wrote.

Other officers nearby detained the person, who was placed under arrest. The weapon used to assault the officer was recovered, according to Metro.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

