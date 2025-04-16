Northern lights may be visible Wednesday from the DC area. Here’s how to see them

Earth is experiencing a level G3 geomagnetic storm Wednesday that will produce aurora borealis, known as the northern lights, after it gets dark.

Aurora visible from the Chain Bridge in D.C. on Oct. 10, 2024. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Aurora visible from the Chain Bridge in D.C. on Oct. 10, 2024. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Earth is experiencing a level G3 geomagnetic storm Wednesday that will produce aurora borealis, known as the northern lights, after it gets dark.

Aurora chasers in the D.C. region should check the latest aurora forecast at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center website. For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, get outside after dark to a place far from bright lights with a clear view of the northern horizon.

Come equipped with a smartphone or other camera, and if you see aurora, or even if you don’t, take a picture with an exposure of several seconds.

There were several aurora sightings in the D.C. area in 2024, and this is the region’s first real chance to see the northern lights in 2025.

Here’s to clear skies Wednesday night and (fingers crossed) to aurora.

Follow Greg Redfern on Facebook, Bluesky and his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.