What’s open, what’s closed: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Inauguration Day 2025

Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day fall on the same Monday this year. In addition to holiday closures, there will be additional schedule changes to services across the D.C. area.

Here’s what you need to know.

Stores and business

The U.S. Postal Service is not delivering mail and neither will UPS. Postal Service locations are closed. Many UPS locations may also be closed, although you may want to check your local store’s website to confirm. FedEx locations are open, but some services are under modified conditions.

Expect most banks to be closed on Monday, but you can always contact your local branch or check online to be sure.

Most supermarket and department store chains are open during their regular hours. Check your local stores.

CVS and Walgreens are open. Smaller pharmacies, including those inside supermarkets, might have reduced hours or be closed despite the rest of the store being open — call ahead to be sure.

Public transit

Metro is bulking up service and opening early for the inauguration while closing serval stations to accommodate security parameters and road closures. For the full list of road and transit closures, visit WTOP’s road closures page.

MARC Train will operate full weekday service on all three lines in lieu of the “R” schedule (reduced service) that is usually operated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Virginia Railway Express operates on an planned “S” schedule, which means only trains marked with an S will run.

More Monday closures:

DC

The following are closed:

Trash and recycling will slide to Tuesday.

D.C. does not require meter fees to be paid on District holidays, but tickets for safety violations will continue.

All low-barrier homeless shelters and overflow hypothermia shelters will be open. Monday’s temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with low wind chills.

MARYLAND

Montgomery County

County offices, county courtrooms and Montgomery County Public Schools are all closed Monday. County libraries are closed both Sunday and Monday to observe the holiday.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s RideOn will run on modified schedules, depending on the route. Flex bus services and the Flash Orange Line will both operate on a modified holiday schedule.

On-street parking meters or facilities are free.

Recycling and trash collections are postponed Monday. Shady Grove Transfer Station is closed Monday as well.

Prince George’s County

County government offices will close on Monday. Curbside trash collection will be suspended on Monday and will resume on Tuesday.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed to observe the holiday and all public libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

TheBus will operate a regular schedule on Monday, except for Route 51x service to the Equestrian Center/Courthouse. Regular operations of Route 51x will resume on Tuesday.

Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services will not operate on Monday. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County

Government offices are closed and so are Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

All county library branches are also closed.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday, but landfill and recycling drop-off centers are closed.

Some Anne Arundel County Transit routes are running on a Sunday schedule; find route-specific schedules on the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation’s website.

Charles County

All county offices are closed and so are Charles County Public Schools. The county’s public libraries will be closed Monday as well. All indoor pools, senior centers and school-based community centers will also be closed.

The Charles County Landfill, all recycling centers and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will be closed on Monday, and curbside recycling collection will slide to Tuesday.

The county’s VanGo buses will operate with limited service on Monday. Refer to each route’s schedules for specifics on the holiday limitations.

VIRGINIA

Alexandria

City offices are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Public schools and offices are closed on Monday as well as public libraries.

Alexandria’s fare-free DASH buses will run on a Saturday service schedule.

Arlington County

County government offices and facilities are closed on Monday and parking meters will not be enforced. Libraries are also closed.

Circuit courts are closed.

Students will have a day off because Arlington Public Schools are closed as well.

Prince William County

All Prince William County government offices, including courts, will be closed Monday.

County public schools will be closed on Monday

Prince William Public Libraries will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday to observe the holiday.

The Prince William County Landfill and the Compost Facility will be open on Monday and trash pickup should continue as normal.

Loudoun County

County government offices, courts and libraries are closed. Public schools will be closed to observe the holiday.

Loudoun County transit and commuter services will operate a significantly reduced schedule Monday. See routes and timetables for local fixed-route bus services.

Loudoun County landfill will be closed Monday for the holiday.

Fairfax County

Government offices, public libraries and local courts in both Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax are closed on Monday. Public schools have Monday off as a student holiday.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday schedule.

Fairfax’s CUE buses will run on a modified weekday schedule with service reduced to one bus on each route.

Trash and recycling will not be affected Monday.

