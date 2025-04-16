Expert calls federal facility locations ‘a balancing act,’ responding to Trump’s new executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that aims to give federal agencies more flexibility in choosing locations for their facilities.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Expert calls federal facility locations 'a balancing act' after new Trump order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that aims to give federal agencies more flexibility in choosing locations for their facilities, a move the White House said would reduce costs and improve public access to government services.

The order rescinds language from previous administrations that directed agencies “to prioritize central business districts and historic properties and districts when selecting locations for federal facilities.”

“President Trump is restoring common sense to federal office space management,” the White House said in a statement. “Thanks to this executive order, agencies are empowered to site their facilities in the best available properties near the people they serve.”

The General Services Administration, which oversees the federal government’s real estate holdings, will now update its office space management regulations to align with the order.

Trump administration officials argued the previous rules were outdated and prevented agencies from choosing locations based on efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Norman Dong, former commissioner of the Public Buildings Service at the GSA during former President Barack Obama’s term, said decisions about where to place federal facilities have always been a “balancing act.”

“At the end of the day, there’s been no single element that has been dominant,” Dong said.

He pointed to several factors that are often considered when deciding where facilities should be located, including an agency’s mission and the functional requirements of a particular facility.

“Cost and competition has also been an important factor,” Dong said. “As you do a lease competition, you want to make sure that you’ve got some broad geography and some healthy competition in order to get the best deal for the government.”

Dong added the executive order doesn’t necessarily mean federal facilities will be moved out of major metropolitan areas like D.C.

“It really is a question about cities versus suburbs and other areas within a particular market, whether that’s Washington, D.C., or Kansas City or Atlanta,” Dong said. “Perhaps, it is a clearer reminder that there are multiple factors that should be considered.”

The GSA manages about 360 million rentable square feet in more than 8,000 buildings nationwide.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.