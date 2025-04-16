Future of DC’s RFK Stadium site could be determined by ballot initiative

The question of what will ultimately happen with the old RFK Stadium site in Northeast D.C. could end up in the hands of voters through a ballot initiative.

Critics who don’t want a new stadium built on the site launched an effort this week to get the question on the ballot next year, formally submitting paperwork to the city’s elections officials.

They said they would rather see housing than a stadium.

“We envision a giant neighborhood in that area, that doesn’t exist currently, with maybe homes for 30,000 people,” said Adam Eidinger, one of the organizers of the “Homes Not Stadiums” effort.

Eidinger has led successful ballot initiatives in D.C. in the past, including Initiative 71, the 2014 measure that legalized recreational marijuana in the District.

“I think it’s time for the public to weigh in,” Eidinger said of the stadium issue.

The ballot initiative would effectively amend zoning laws in D.C., stating that the area around RFK Stadium could not be used for a new stadium.

Specifically, the text of the initiative said that it “shall not permit the use of any part of the campus for purposes of construction or operation of any stadium or arena (including accessory buildings or structures) that has as its primary purpose the hosting of professional athletic team events.”

If the initiative is certified by the D.C. Board of Elections, organizers would need to gather signatures from about 23,000 D.C. residents.

Then, the question could appear on the ballot for voters to consider as early as next year, possibly during the June 2026 primary elections.

Some, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, have said they hope the RFK Stadium site will eventually be home to a new stadium that could lure the Washington Commanders back to the city. The Commanders have a lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, that runs through 2027, and the team is looking around for a new home.

Bowser has been vocal in her support for that idea, and she has not committed to avoiding the use of public funds for such a project.

“We have great neighborhoods, great transportation and we can invite the world to our city, but the fact is, until we have a modern stadium, we will not be able to host events that the world is used to,” Bowser said. “Including the World Cup, including a Super Bowl, and yes, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.”

The idea of potentially using local tax dollars for a new stadium is one of the reasons the ballot initiative was launched, according to Eidinger.

“Subsidies shouldn’t be going to billionaires who own sports teams,” he said. “They should be going to making housing affordable and empowering people to own their own homes.”

RFK Stadium is currently in the process of being demolished, which is a lengthy project expected to take about 22 months.

