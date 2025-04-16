New way for DC residents to compost food scraps 24/7

Before scraping off your plate into the trash after dinner, you may want to consider composting those food scraps. It is now easier than ever if you live in D.C.

The city’s Department of Public Works has placed 30 “Food Waste Smart Bins” at various locations throughout D.C.

“These bins are basically bins that operate via a Bluetooth app on your phone, which opens the lid, so you have access to these bins, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said John Johnson, program manager with the Office of Waste Diversion.

To access the bins, first download the MetroKey app. The app shows you where the nearest bin is to your home. It also displays how full that smart bin is with banana peels, pizza crusts, broccoli and other food scraps.

You can also access the smart bin with a keypad. The password is available on D.C.’s Zero Waste website.

“It’s very convenient for folks,” Johnson said. “It really provides that access. And I think that’s what we need more of.”

The bin accepts meat, bones, dairy products, produce, grains, nuts, food-soiled paper and cut flowers.

You cannot place plastic, metal, pet waste or yard waste into the bins.

