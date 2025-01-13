Widespread road closures for Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration in DC

Drivers heading to Downtown D.C. next week should prepare for widespread road closures around Trump's inauguration and events tied into the transition of power. Here's what you need to know.

Drivers heading to Downtown D.C. next week should prepare for extensive road closures around Donald Trump’s inauguration and events tied into the transition of power. Here’s what you need to know.

The inauguration festivities include a rally at Capital One arena, a prayer service at the National Cathedral and a swanky ball or two.

Those events come with road closures, parking restrictions and Metro service changes; D.C. government shared a list of the affected roadways and train lines.

Officials said the closures, along with their timing, could be changed.

There will be signage indicating where parking is restricted — anyone who parks in those zones risks being ticketed and towed.

Inauguration Day swearing-in and parade

These streets will be open only to local traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 20 at midnight, according to D.C. government.

The roads will be closed to all traffic from Monday, Jan. 20 at midnight until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.:

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Ohio Drive, SW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Daniel French Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

15th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from K Street NW to D Street SW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW

13th Street from K Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

12th Street from K Street NW to C Street SW

11th Street from G Street NW to Pennsylvania, NW

10th Street from G Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW

8th Street from F Street NW to D Street NW

7th Street from G Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW

5th Street from G Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from G Street NW to Virginia Avenue SW

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to D Street SW

2nd Street from F Street NW to D Street SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NE to C Street SE

First Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW

New Jersey Avenue from F Street NW to D Street SE

North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE

First Street from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SE

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue SW to Hilton Washington Hotel Entrance

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive, SW

Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Ohio Drive, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

I Street from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW

H Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW

G Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW

G Street from 4th Street NW to 2nd Street NW

F Street from 18th Street NW to North Capitol Street NW

E Street from 18th Street NW to Columbus Circle NE

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 6th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

East Capitol Street from First Street NE to 2nd Street NE

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to Columbus Circle NE

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

C Street from 6th Street SW to First Street SE

D Street from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

D Street from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street SW to 2nd Street NE

Maine Avenue from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to South Capitol Street SE

Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW

These streets will be open to local traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

22nd Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street ,NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from C Street SW to Maine Avenue SW

11th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

10th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

9th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

8th Street from I Street NW to G Street NW

7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

7th Street from C Street SW to G Street SW

6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

6th Street from C Street SW to E Street SW

5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue SW to E Street SW

3rd Street from C Street SW to E Street SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW

New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW

South Capitol Street from D Street SE to I Street SE

Canal Street from South Capitol Street SE to E Street SE

New Jersey Avenue from D Street SE to E Street SE

First Street from C Street SE to North Carolina Avenue SE

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Hilton Washington Hotel entrance.

I Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

H Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 12th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

G Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

G Street from 12th Street NW to 4th Street NW

G Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

F Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE

New York Avenue from 11th Street NW to 10th Street NW

C Street from 21st Street NW to 18th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street NE

C Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW

C Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW

D Street from 3rd Street SW to 2nd Street SW

D Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to Virginia Avenue SE

E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street NW to 3rd Street NE

A Street from 3rd Street NE to 2nd Street NE

East Capitol Street from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle 18th Street NW

School Street from 6th Street SW to 4th Street SW

Frontage Road from 6th Street SW to 12th Street Tunnel entrance

Maryland Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE

Maine Avenue from 9th Street SW to 14th Street SW

Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue SE to Canal Street SE

D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking through Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at 6 a.m.:

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

22nd Street from K Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

22nd Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

21st Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from K Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from K Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

16th Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

15th Street from K Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street from K Street, NW to D Street, SW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, NW

13th Street from K Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from C Street, SW to D Street, SW

12th Street from K Street, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

11th Street from K Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from O Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from O Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from O Street, NW to N Street, NW

8th Street from I Street, NW to D Street, NW

7th Street from O Street, NW to E Street, SW

6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, SW

5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to G Street, SW

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue, SW to E Street, SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NE to C Street, SE

First Street from New Jersey Avenue, NW to Washington Avenue, SW

New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

South Capitol Street from D Street, SE to I Street, SE

New Jersey Avenue from D Street, SE to E Street, SE

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle, NE to D Street, NE

First Street from Columbus Circle, NE to D Street, SE

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue, SW to 9th Street, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW

Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Ohio Drive, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street, NE to 3rd Street, NE

Massachusetts Avenue from 11th Street, NW to 5th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle, NW to 1st Street, NW

N Street from 11th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

M Street from 11th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

L Street from 11th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

Allen Y. Lew Place from 9th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Mount Vernon Place, NW from 9th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

K Street from 10th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

I Street from 23rd Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

H Street from 23rd Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

G Street from 23rd Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

F Street from 23rd Street, NW to North Capitol Street, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW to Columbus Circle, NE

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 14th Street, NW to 13 ½ Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street, NW to New Jersey Avenue, NW

C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, NE

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to 3rd Street, NE

A Street from 3rd Street, NE to 2nd Street, NE

East Capitol Street from First Street to 3rd Street, NE

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to Columbus Circle, NE

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

C Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

D Street from 14th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

Maine Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue, SE to Canal Street, SE

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NE

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street, SW to 4th Street, SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, SE

Madison Drive 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive, SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW

First Street from G Place, NE to Massachusetts Avenue, NE

G Street from North Capitol Street, NW to First Street, NE

F Street from 2nd Street, NE to Columbus Circle, NE

Capital One rally

You can’t drive on these streets on Sunday, Jan. 19 from midnight to 6 p.m.

7th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

6th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

5th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

G Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

G Street from 6th Street NW to 4th Street NW

F Street from 9th Street NW to 4th Street NW

Inaugural Ball

Convention Center

These streets are closed to traffic on Monday, Jan, 20:

M Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

L Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

New York Avenue from 10th Street NW to 9th Street NW

9th Street from N Street NW to K Street NW

7th Street from N Street NW to New York Avenue NW

Only local traffic can drive on these roads on Monday, Jan. 20:

N Street from 10th Street NW to 6th Street NW

M Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

M Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

L Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

L Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

K Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

K Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

10th Street from O Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

9th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

8th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

7th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

Union Station

You can’t drive on these roads Monday, Jan. 20:

F Street from 2nd Street NE to Columbus Circle NE

First Street from G Place NE to Columbus Circle NE

These streets are only open to local traffic on Monday, Jan. 20:

G Street from North Capitol Street NE to First Street NE

First Street from K Street NE to G Place NE

These roads are closed to vehicles on Monday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street NE to 2nd Street NW

Columbus Circle from E Street NE to First Street NE

National Cathedral prayer service

These streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Saturday, Jan. 18 at midnight through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Fulton Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

125′ north of Woodley Road NW on 36th Street NW

50′ north of Woodley Road NW on 35th Street and 34th Street NW

50′ east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, and Garfield Street NW

50′ south of Garfield Street on 34th Place 35th Street and 36th Street NW

200′ west of Wisconsin Avenue NW on Woodley Road NW

You can’t drive on these streets on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from midnight to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Garfield Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

These streets are only open to local traffic on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from midnight to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street to Lowell Street NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

Highway closures

These highways and exits will be closed to traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. though Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.:

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound I-395 Exit 4 toward Maine Avenue

Northbound I-395 toward C Street SW / US Capitol / 3rd Street Tunnel

Westbound I-695 exit toward I-395 North / 3rd Street Tunnel

Northbound South Capitol Street ramp toward I-1395 North / D Street SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Downtown / Richmond

Westbound I-395 Exit 4A & 4B toward Maine Avenue SW / 12th Street NW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond

Southbound 9th Street Expressway ramp toward Maine Avenue SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue / Downtown and Independence Avenue SW all traffic sent toward E Street then sent toward Whitehurst Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits toward Independence Avenue / Maine Avenue / E Street all traffic sent toward I-66 West

Westbound E Street Expressway split toward Potomac River freeway, all traffic sent toward I-6 West

All 3rd Street Tunnel / I-395 exits and entrances from I-695 to New York Avenue NW, with exceptions listed below:

These highway entrances will reopen to traffic on Monday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.:

3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NE

3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street & Massachusetts Avenue NE

This exit will only be open to local traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.:

Westbound I-395 Exit 5A toward 7th Street SW and 5B toward 6th Street SW

Metro and transit changes

Metro is bulking up service and opening early for the inauguration while closing serval stations to accommodate security parameters and road closures.

On Monday, Jan. 20, Metro is opening early at 4 a.m. and will close at midnight, according to the transit system.

To handle the expected crowds, the transit system plans to run extra service so that Red Line trains arrive every 4 minutes and other trains every 8 minutes. The Yellow Line will also go out to Greenbelt, Maryland.

These stations will be closed, to maintain security, from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.:

McPherson Square (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)

Federal Triangle (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)

Smithsonian (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)

Mt. Vernon Square (Green, Yellow lines)

Archives (Green, Yellow lines)

On Jan. 20, the Pentagon station (Blue, Yellow lines) will be closed.

Some station entrances will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.:

Metro Center: 13th and G St. and 12th and F St. entrances

Farragut West: 18th and I St. entrance

Two stations will be temporarily closed during festivities.

At Judiciary Square, the F Street/National Building Museum entrance will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20

At Metro’s Union Station Metrorail Station, the Amtrak/Union Station entrance will be closed from Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. through Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.

The exterior entrances on 1st St NE and on Massachusetts Ave. NE will stay open.

People with tickets to the inauguration will be directed to the closed Metro station: Union Station, Judiciary Square, Capitol South or Federal Center SW.

Organizers warned Metro riders should expect crowds at those nearby stations along with L’Enfant Plaza, Gallery Place, Metro Center, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Pentagon City, Crystal City and Rosslyn.

Metrobus

Some bus routes will be detoured due to the road closures Downtown. Riders taking these routes should plan for the rides to take longer than usual:

3F, 3Y, 7A, 10A, 11Y, 16A, 16C, 16E, 16Y, 22A, 38B, 31, 32, 33, 36, 42, 43, 52, 54, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, 80, 96, D4, D6, D8, G8, L2, N2, N4, N6, P6, S2, S9, X2, X8 and X9.

The Pentagon Transit Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20; Metro said buses and trains will bypass to Pentagon City.

