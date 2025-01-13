Widespread road closures for Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration in DC

Drivers heading to Downtown D.C. next week should prepare for extensive road closures around Donald Trump’s inauguration and events tied into the transition of power. Here’s what you need to know.
The inauguration festivities include a rally at Capital One arena, a prayer service at the National Cathedral and a swanky ball or two.
Those events come with road closures, parking restrictions and Metro service changes; D.C. government shared a list of the affected roadways and train lines.
Officials said the closures, along with their timing, could be changed.
There will be signage indicating where parking is restricted — anyone who parks in those zones risks being ticketed and towed.
Tap to jump to a section of closures:
- Inauguration Day swearing-in and parade
- Capital One rally
- Inaugural Ball
- National Cathedral Prayer Service
- Highway closures
- Metro closures
Inauguration Day swearing-in and parade
These streets will be open only to local traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 20 at midnight, according to D.C. government.
The roads will be closed to all traffic from Monday, Jan. 20 at midnight until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.:
- 23rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Ohio Drive, SW
- Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
- Daniel French Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 17th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
- 16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW
- Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
- 15th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue SW
- 14th Street from K Street NW to D Street SW
- 13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW
- 13th Street from K Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW
- 12th Street from K Street NW to C Street SW
- 11th Street from G Street NW to Pennsylvania, NW
- 10th Street from G Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW
- 8th Street from F Street NW to D Street NW
- 7th Street from G Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW
- 5th Street from G Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW
- 4th Street from G Street NW to Virginia Avenue SW
- 3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to D Street SW
- 2nd Street from F Street NW to D Street SW
- 2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NE to C Street SE
- First Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW
- New Jersey Avenue from F Street NW to D Street SE
- North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Louisiana Avenue NW
- Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE
- First Street from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SE
- L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue SW to Hilton Washington Hotel Entrance
- West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive, SW
- Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Ohio Drive, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- I Street from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW
- H Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW
- G Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW
- G Street from 4th Street NW to 2nd Street NW
- F Street from 18th Street NW to North Capitol Street NW
- E Street from 18th Street NW to Columbus Circle NE
- New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW
- D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW
- D Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NE
- Indiana Avenue from 7th Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW
- C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- C Street from 6th Street NW to 2nd Street NE
- Virginia Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 18th Street NW to 2nd Street NE
- East Capitol Street from First Street NE to 2nd Street NE
- Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to Columbus Circle NE
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE
- C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW
- C Street from 6th Street SW to First Street SE
- D Street from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- D Street from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE
- Maryland Avenue from 7th Street SW to 2nd Street NE
- Maine Avenue from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to South Capitol Street SE
- Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW
These streets will be open to local traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.
- 22nd Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 21st Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 20th Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 20th Street from C Street ,NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 18th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 12th Street from C Street SW to Maine Avenue SW
- 11th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW
- 10th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW
- 9th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW
- 8th Street from I Street NW to G Street NW
- 7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 7th Street from C Street SW to G Street SW
- 6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 6th Street from C Street SW to E Street SW
- 5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 4th Street from Virginia Avenue SW to E Street SW
- 3rd Street from C Street SW to E Street SW
- 2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW
- New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW
- South Capitol Street from D Street SE to I Street SE
- Canal Street from South Capitol Street SE to E Street SE
- New Jersey Avenue from D Street SE to E Street SE
- First Street from C Street SE to North Carolina Avenue SE
- L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Hilton Washington Hotel entrance.
- I Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- I Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- H Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- H Street from 12th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- G Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- G Street from 12th Street NW to 4th Street NW
- G Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- F Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE
- New York Avenue from 11th Street NW to 10th Street NW
- C Street from 21st Street NW to 18th Street NW
- C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street NE
- C Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW
- C Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW
- D Street from 3rd Street SW to 2nd Street SW
- D Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW
- D Street from 14th Street SW to Virginia Avenue SE
- E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE
- Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- Virginia Avenue from 7th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street NW to 3rd Street NE
- A Street from 3rd Street NE to 2nd Street NE
- East Capitol Street from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle 18th Street NW
- School Street from 6th Street SW to 4th Street SW
- Frontage Road from 6th Street SW to 12th Street Tunnel entrance
- Maryland Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE
- Maine Avenue from 9th Street SW to 14th Street SW
- Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue SE to Canal Street SE
D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking through Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at 6 a.m.:
- 23rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 22nd Street from K Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW
- 22nd Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 21st Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 20th Street from K Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW
- 20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 19th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 18th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 17th Street from K Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW
- 16th Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW
- 15th Street from K Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue, SW
- 14th Street from K Street, NW to D Street, SW
- 13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, NW
- 13th Street from K Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 13th Street from C Street, SW to D Street, SW
- 12th Street from K Street, NW to Maine Avenue, SW
- 11th Street from K Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 10th Street from O Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from O Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 8th Street from O Street, NW to N Street, NW
- 8th Street from I Street, NW to D Street, NW
- 7th Street from O Street, NW to E Street, SW
- 6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, SW
- 5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to G Street, SW
- 3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to E Street, SW
- 2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 2nd Street from Washington Avenue, SW to E Street, SW
- 2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NE to C Street, SE
- First Street from New Jersey Avenue, NW to Washington Avenue, SW
- New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW
- South Capitol Street from D Street, SE to I Street, SE
- New Jersey Avenue from D Street, SE to E Street, SE
- Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle, NE to D Street, NE
- First Street from Columbus Circle, NE to D Street, SE
- L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue, SW to 9th Street, SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW
- West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW
- Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Ohio Drive, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street, NE to 3rd Street, NE
- Massachusetts Avenue from 11th Street, NW to 5th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle, NW to 1st Street, NW
- N Street from 11th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- M Street from 11th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- L Street from 11th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- Allen Y. Lew Place from 9th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW
- Mount Vernon Place, NW from 9th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW
- K Street from 10th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- I Street from 23rd Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- H Street from 23rd Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- G Street from 23rd Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- F Street from 23rd Street, NW to North Capitol Street, NW
- E Street from 23rd Street, NW to Columbus Circle, NE
- New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- D Street from 14th Street, NW to 13 ½ Street, NW
- D Street from 9th Street, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NE
- Indiana Avenue from 7th Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW
- C Street from 21st Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- C Street from 6th Street, NW to New Jersey Avenue, NW
- C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, NE
- Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to 3rd Street, NE
- A Street from 3rd Street, NE to 2nd Street, NE
- East Capitol Street from First Street to 3rd Street, NE
- Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to Columbus Circle, NE
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE
- C Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW
- C Street from 9th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE
- D Street from 14th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE
- Maine Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, SW
- E Street from 7th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE
- Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue, SE to Canal Street, SE
- Maryland Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NE
- Virginia Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW
- School Street from 6th Street, SW to 4th Street, SW
- Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, SE
- Madison Drive 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW
- Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive, SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW
- First Street from G Place, NE to Massachusetts Avenue, NE
- G Street from North Capitol Street, NW to First Street, NE
- F Street from 2nd Street, NE to Columbus Circle, NE
Capital One rally
You can’t drive on these streets on Sunday, Jan. 19 from midnight to 6 p.m.
- 7th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- 6th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- 5th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- G Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- G Street from 6th Street NW to 4th Street NW
- F Street from 9th Street NW to 4th Street NW
Inaugural Ball
Convention Center
These streets are closed to traffic on Monday, Jan, 20:
- M Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- L Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- K Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- New York Avenue from 10th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- 9th Street from N Street NW to K Street NW
- 7th Street from N Street NW to New York Avenue NW
Only local traffic can drive on these roads on Monday, Jan. 20:
- N Street from 10th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- M Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- M Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- L Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- L Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- K Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- K Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 10th Street from O Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 9th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW
- 8th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW
- 7th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW
Union Station
You can’t drive on these roads Monday, Jan. 20:
- F Street from 2nd Street NE to Columbus Circle NE
- First Street from G Place NE to Columbus Circle NE
These streets are only open to local traffic on Monday, Jan. 20:
- G Street from North Capitol Street NE to First Street NE
- First Street from K Street NE to G Place NE
These roads are closed to vehicles on Monday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street NE to 2nd Street NW
- Columbus Circle from E Street NE to First Street NE
National Cathedral prayer service
These streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Saturday, Jan. 18 at midnight through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.:
- Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW
- 34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Fulton Street NW
- Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW
- 125′ north of Woodley Road NW on 36th Street NW
- 50′ north of Woodley Road NW on 35th Street and 34th Street NW
- 50′ east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, and Garfield Street NW
- 50′ south of Garfield Street on 34th Place 35th Street and 36th Street NW
- 200′ west of Wisconsin Avenue NW on Woodley Road NW
You can’t drive on these streets on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from midnight to 3 p.m.:
- Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW
- 34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Garfield Street NW
- Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW
These streets are only open to local traffic on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from midnight to 3 p.m.:
- Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW
- 33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW
- Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street NW
- 34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW
- 35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW
- 36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street to Lowell Street NW
- Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW
- 36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW
- 34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW
- 34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW
Highway closures
These highways and exits will be closed to traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. though Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.:
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 4 toward Maine Avenue
- Northbound I-395 toward C Street SW / US Capitol / 3rd Street Tunnel
- Westbound I-695 exit toward I-395 North / 3rd Street Tunnel
- Northbound South Capitol Street ramp toward I-1395 North / D Street SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Downtown / Richmond
- Westbound I-395 Exit 4A & 4B toward Maine Avenue SW / 12th Street NW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond
- Southbound 9th Street Expressway ramp toward Maine Avenue SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond
- Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue / Downtown and Independence Avenue SW all traffic sent toward E Street then sent toward Whitehurst Freeway
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits toward Independence Avenue / Maine Avenue / E Street all traffic sent toward I-66 West
- Westbound E Street Expressway split toward Potomac River freeway, all traffic sent toward I-6 West
- All 3rd Street Tunnel / I-395 exits and entrances from I-695 to New York Avenue NW, with exceptions listed below:
These highway entrances will reopen to traffic on Monday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.:
- 3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NE
- 3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street & Massachusetts Avenue NE
This exit will only be open to local traffic from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.:
- Westbound I-395 Exit 5A toward 7th Street SW and 5B toward 6th Street SW
Metro and transit changes
Metro is bulking up service and opening early for the inauguration while closing serval stations to accommodate security parameters and road closures.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Metro is opening early at 4 a.m. and will close at midnight, according to the transit system.
To handle the expected crowds, the transit system plans to run extra service so that Red Line trains arrive every 4 minutes and other trains every 8 minutes. The Yellow Line will also go out to Greenbelt, Maryland.
These stations will be closed, to maintain security, from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.:
- McPherson Square (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)
- Federal Triangle (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)
- Smithsonian (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)
- Mt. Vernon Square (Green, Yellow lines)
- Archives (Green, Yellow lines)
On Jan. 20, the Pentagon station (Blue, Yellow lines) will be closed.
Some station entrances will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.:
- Metro Center: 13th and G St. and 12th and F St. entrances
- Farragut West: 18th and I St. entrance
Two stations will be temporarily closed during festivities.
At Judiciary Square, the F Street/National Building Museum entrance will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20
At Metro’s Union Station Metrorail Station, the Amtrak/Union Station entrance will be closed from Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. through Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.
The exterior entrances on 1st St NE and on Massachusetts Ave. NE will stay open.
People with tickets to the inauguration will be directed to the closed Metro station: Union Station, Judiciary Square, Capitol South or Federal Center SW.
Organizers warned Metro riders should expect crowds at those nearby stations along with L’Enfant Plaza, Gallery Place, Metro Center, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Pentagon City, Crystal City and Rosslyn.
Metrobus
Some bus routes will be detoured due to the road closures Downtown. Riders taking these routes should plan for the rides to take longer than usual:
- 3F, 3Y, 7A, 10A, 11Y, 16A, 16C, 16E, 16Y, 22A, 38B, 31, 32, 33, 36, 42, 43, 52, 54, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, 80, 96, D4, D6, D8, G8, L2, N2, N4, N6, P6, S2, S9, X2, X8 and X9.
The Pentagon Transit Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20; Metro said buses and trains will bypass to Pentagon City.
