Road closures for Saturday protest in DC

A slew of roads will be closed in downtown D.C. this Saturday as demonstrators take to the streets to protest. Here's what you need to know.

D.C. police announced Friday that the following streets would be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to midnight:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 19th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street NW to 19th Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

Madison Drive, NW from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

C Street from 17th Street NW to 19th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

D Street from 3rd Street NW to 8th Street NW

D Street from 17th Street NW to 19th Street NW

E Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

F Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

G Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

H Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

I Street from New York Avenue NW to 19th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 19th Street NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

16th Street From H Street NW to L Street NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street Tunnel

11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Emergency no-parking will be in effect for the following streets from 5 a.m. to midnight: