Heat and thick humidity expected in DC during day of mass protests

Heat and thick humidity are in the Saturday D.C.-area forecast, after heavy rain drenched the region the night before.

Temperatures are once again expected to top 90 degrees in the D.C. area Saturday, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

“So make sure if you’re out and about you’re staying hydrated,” Ricketts said on a day when mass protests are expected in the District.

“You’re going to need that extra water intake because it’s going to be just so hot and sticky out there.” Ricketts said.

A foggy start this morning with temps rising to the lower 90s by this afternoon. Expect sunshine and clouds today with thick humidity. After 2pm, there is a 20% chance of some storms (a few could be strong) – mianly along I95 & points east. pic.twitter.com/1XmojZ4skj — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 6, 2020

Ricketts said the D.C. area saw 1.25 inches of rain Friday, and more could be on the way.

“We’re going to have an isolated chance of some showers and storms, not like the coverage we saw yesterday, but we will carry an isolated chance after about 2 p.m. and I think the best chance is going to be right along the I-95 corridor and points to the south and east,” she said.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Morning fog and a 20% chance of storms after 2 p.m.

Temperatures: Lower 90s for highs

OVERNIGHT: Clear with falling humidity

Temperatures: 60s

SUNDAY: Sunny with low humidity

Temps: Around 80 degrees

MONDAY: Beautiful, sunny and comfortable

Temperatures: Around 80 degrees

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

Temperatures: Upper 80s