What DC-area photographers who usually cover concerts, theater and events are doing for you now

A D.C.-based website that works nationally is showcasing a COVID-19 photo essay page featuring artists who have chosen themes to match the times we're living in.

Want to take a trip without leaving the house? Some D.C.-based photographers are doing the legwork for you. Photo Courtesy Austin Graff “We love our photography community and we’re just trying to find ways to share what they’re working on,” said Svetlana Legetic, the founder of BYT Media. Courtesy Austin Graff Legetic said that when Austin Graff began exploring D.C.’s 131 neighborhoods, he initially thought quarantine would be a deterrent but found it wasn’t. Courtesy Austin Graff BYT Media has always been visually focused; it started out as a photography blog and produced D.C.’s big photography festival Foto Week for a couple years. Courtesy Austin Graff ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Want to take a trip without leaving the house? Some D.C.-based photographers are doing the legwork for you.

“We love our photography community and we’re just trying to find ways to share what they’re working on,” said Svetlana Legetic, the founder of BYT Media.

The D.C.-based website that works nationally is showcasing a COVID-19 photo essay page featuring artists who have chosen themes to match the times we’re living in.

“The first couple results — we just published our fourth one — have been really heartwarming and inspiring and kind of wonderful,” Legetic said.

Inspiration that photographers might typically find at concerts or in theaters or at events now is lost to them because of the pandemic, but Legetic said they’re making do.

“They’re finding interesting ways to express themselves,” she said.

For example, Legetic said that when Austin Graff began exploring D.C.’s 131 neighborhoods, he initially thought quarantine would be a deterrent but found it wasn’t.

“He shared some hidden treasures and unexpected finds from that,” Legetic said.

BYT Media has always been visually focused; it started out as a photography blog and produced D.C.’s big photography festival Foto Week for a couple years.

Its evolution now includes working on projects with partners such as the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

“Space Songs was all about creativity and community in times of isolation — kind of comparing that in space flight and all of us now in our own homes,” she said. “We’re always trying to work on positive community and cultural content.”

On Monday, for International Museum Day, BYT Media is doing an Instagram takeover of various museums up and down the east coast featuring the National Air and Space, Phillips Collection, Spy Museum, Glenstone and more.

“Whether it’s going to be virtual tours, or different creative classes or conversations, it’ll be a transporting day for people to spend in these cultural institutions we can’t be in anymore,” Legetic said.

Interested in having your photo essay published on BrightestYoungThings.com?

Legetic is extending this invitation for your work to be considered: “We’re doing a call for photographers to submit and we’re hoping people can (consider this as) an opportunity to find a theme within the work that they are currently doing.”

More Coronavirus News