PHOTOS: DC website showcases photographers’ works during pandemic

Want to take a trip without leaving the house? A D.C.-based website is showcasing photographers in the area and other places and what they are capturing during the coronavirus public health emergency. See some of their work.
“We love our photography community and we’re just trying to find ways to share what they’re working on,” said Svetlana Legetic, the founder of BYT Media and the website Brightest Young Things.
The website has created a COVID-19 photo essay series featuring artists who have chosen themes to match the times we’re living in.
