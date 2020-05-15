PHOTOS: DC website showcases photographers’ works during pandemic

May 15, 2020

Courtesy Austin Graff via Brightest Young Things

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

May 15, 2020, 1:25 AM

Want to take a trip without leaving the house? A D.C.-based website is showcasing photographers in the area and other places and what they are capturing during the coronavirus public health emergency. See some of their work.

“We love our photography community and we’re just trying to find ways to share what they’re working on,” said Svetlana Legetic, the founder of BYT Media and the website Brightest Young Things.

The website has created a COVID-19 photo essay series featuring artists who have chosen themes to match the times we’re living in.

George and Sherryl Kamper are alone together during quarantine. (Courtesy George Kamper via Brightest Young Things)

“The first couple results — we just published our fourth one — have been really heartwarming and inspiring and kind of wonderful,” Legetic said.

 

George and Sherryl Kamper watch Netflix. (Courtesy George Kamper via Brightest Young Things)

Inspiration that photographers might typically find at concerts or in theaters or at events now is lost to them because of the pandemic, but Legetic said they’re making do.

“They’re finding interesting ways to express themselves,” she said.

(Courtesy Austin Graff via Brightest Young Things)

For example, Legetic said that when Austin Graff began exploring D.C.’s 131 neighborhoods, he initially thought quarantine would be a deterrent but found it wasn’t.

“He shared some hidden treasures and unexpected finds from that,” Legetic said.

(Courtesy Austin Graff via Brightest Young Things)

BYT Media has always been visually focused; it started out as a photography blog and produced D.C.’s big photography festival Foto Week for a couple years.

“We love our photography community and we’re just trying to find ways to share what they’re working on,” said Svetlana Legetic, the founder of BYT Media. (Courtesy Austin Graff via Brightest Young Things)

Its evolution now includes working on projects with partners such as the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

End-of-shift shots at Elle, Mt. Pleasant Street, December 2018. (Courtesy Christopher Chen via Brightest Young Things)

Space Songs was all about creativity and community in times of isolation — kind of comparing that in space flight and all of us now in our own homes,” she said. “We’re always trying to work on positive community and cultural content.”

15th Sundress Fest at Wonderland, Kenyon Street, May 2019. (Courtesy Christopher Chen via Brightest Young Things)

On Monday, for International Museum Day, BYT Media is doing an Instagram takeover of various museums up and down the East Coast featuring the Smithsonian National Air and Space, Phillips Collection, International Spy Museum, Glenstone and more.

“Whether it’s going to be virtual tours, or different creative classes or conversations, it’ll be a transporting day for people to spend in these cultural institutions we can’t be in anymore,” Legetic said.

Want to take a trip without leaving the house? Some D.C.-based photographers are doing the legwork for you. (Courtesy Austin Graff via Brightest Young Things)

Interested in having your photo essay published on Brightest Young Things?

Legetic is extending this invitation for your work to be considered: “We’re doing a call for photographers to submit, and we’re hoping people can (consider this as) an opportunity to find a theme within the work that they are currently doing.”

