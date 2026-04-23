Teddy bears normally bring smiles to faces old and young, but on the National Mall on Thursday, there was a display of 20,000 bears that had a heartbreaking message.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Wall of 20,000 teddy bears has heartbreaking message on National Mall

Teddy bears normally bring smiles to faces old and young, but on the National Mall on Thursday, there was a display of 20,000 bears that had a heartbreaking message.

On several chain link fences stretching 230 feet, the tiny, white and brown teddy bears were used as a canvas with red teddy bears spelling out, “Putin abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children. Bring kids back.”

Razom for Ukraine, a Ukrainian advocacy nonprofit, was behind the display.

Daryna Lesniak from the group said they “didn’t want a metaphor.”

“We wanted the sign to scream,” Lesniak said. “These kids are taken to camps. … They are indoctrinated. They are forced to forget their Ukrainian heritage.”

Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, Lesniak said Russia has taken children as young as toddlers; some have been adopted into Russian families, while others are sent to militarization camps when they turn 16 and 17 years old.

“They are even drafted into the Russian army and sent back to fight against their own people,” Lesniak said.

There was a news conference by the wall of teddy bears. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Texas Rep. and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul were all in attendance and pledged their support to the effort of returning the kids to their parents.

The event brought not only locals, but visitors from hundreds of miles away to the National Mall.

“I feel, as a woman … children kidnapped, killed, it hurts,” Marusia Durbak said.

Durbak traveled from New Jersey along with her husband, Ivan, to see the teddy bears with their daughter, Katrina, who lives in the D.C. area.

Ivan, who carried giant American and Ukrainian flags, said he still has “42 cousins, nephews and nieces” living in Ukraine.

“When I was infantry in Vietnam, over 50 years ago, we were taught by the U.S. Army, properly avoid civilian casualties,” Ivan said. “Russia, the opposite, deliberately targets Ukrainian civilians, murders women and children on purpose, and that’s what bothers me the most.”

“The issue of abducted children has to be part of any peace negotiation, and that’s why we’re here,” Katrina said.

For nearly a week, 120 volunteers worked in a local church basement to put the display together.

“Since my dad is serving on the front line, for me, it is important to do everything I can as a civilian,” volunteer Mariia Hlytem said. “To make sure that people understand the scale of the tragedy of this war crime, which Russia keeps doing.”

Hlytem, who lives and works in D.C., said these 20,000 kids are “not bargaining chips in negotiations.”

“We tend to forget about children, and children cannot speak for themselves. They cannot protect themselves,” Hlytem said. “That’s why we have to make sure we talk about it.”

Marusia Durbak traveled from New Jersey along with her husband, Ivan, to see the teddy bears with their daughter, Katrina, who lives in the D.C. area. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander On several chain link fences stretching 230 feet, the tiny, white and brown teddy bears were used as a canvas with red teddy bears spelling out, “Putin abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children. Bring kids back.” (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander On several chain link fences stretching 230 feet, the tiny, white and brown teddy bears were used as a canvas with red teddy bears spelling out, “Putin abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children. Bring kids back.” (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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