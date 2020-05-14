Coronavirus: Calvert Co. extends local state of emergency 30 days

Calvert County voted to extend its emergency declaration by 30 days during a Thursday vote by the board of county commissioners.

After Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state’s stay-at-home order would be lifted on Friday, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted to extend the county’s emergency declaration by 30 days.

The move on Thursday came as a previous extension of the emergency declaration was set to expire on Friday.

Commissioner President Kelly McConkey initially executed the declaration of a local state of emergency March 17.

Under the local state of emergency, Calvert County government buildings had closed for three weeks last month. While county buildings reopened to employees late last month, they remain closed to the public under the emergency declaration.

In addition, Calvert County has committed roughly $1.5 million to its coronavirus response.

The last time that Calvert extended the declaration, McConkey said, “This action enables us to remain at a heightened state of readiness, with the flexibility we need to respond swiftly as this crisis evolves.”

Calvert County has virtual COVID-19 resources available online.

In announcing the gradual lifting of statewide coronavirus restrictions, Hogan gave local jurisdictions the go-ahead to move more slowly at easing the restrictions. “We are providing for a flexible, community-based approach, which empowers individual county leaders to make decisions,” Hogan said Wednesday.

More Coronavirus News