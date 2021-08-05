Fairfax Co. seeing ‘substantial’ transmission as COVID cases rise in region

Fairfax County is now reporting substantial transmission of the coronavirus. The cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Falls Church are the only jurisdictions in Northern Virginia that are not seeing substantial community transmissions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines substantial transmission as having at least 50 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest county in terms of population, is at 56 cases per 100,000 as of Thursday.

The CDC’s four levels of community transmission range from low to high. Substantial is the second highest tier; a rate of at least 100 cases per 100,000 people would be considered “high.”

Elsewhere in Virginia, the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Falls Church are the only jurisdictions in Northern Virginia that are not seeing substantial community transmissions.

Cases have been rising throughout the region since mid July — a surge largely attributed to the more infectious delta variant, and lagging vaccination rates in some communities.

The CDC recommends that in areas of substantial transmission, people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

D.C. is seeing substantial transmission of the virus and has reimplemented its indoor mask mandate.

No local counties in the D.C. metro area have reinstated indoor mask mandates.

Maryland’s most populous county — Montgomery County — is on the verge of substantial transmission. The county has a weekly average of 48 cases per 100,000.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to provide a coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Thursday.