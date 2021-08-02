2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Coronavirus » Latest coronavirus test results…

Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country and in the D.C. region, driven by the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, WTOP is continuing to track daily coronavirus data from D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

While the rollout of vaccines has dramatically cut transmission rates, the pandemic is not over yet.

In our retooled tracker, you will find data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths across all three jurisdictions.

More coronavirus coverage

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | District of Columbia

Coronavirus: A national perspective

The interactive map below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically updates once per day and shows the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S. county-by-county.

The interactive map below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically updates once per day and shows the number of reported coronavirus-related deaths per capita across the nation.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up