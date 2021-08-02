Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country and in the D.C. region, driven by the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, WTOP is continuing to track daily coronavirus data from D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
While the rollout of vaccines has dramatically cut transmission rates, the pandemic is not over yet.
In our retooled tracker, you will find data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths across all three jurisdictions.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | District of Columbia
Coronavirus: A national perspective
The interactive map below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically updates once per day and shows the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S. county-by-county.
The interactive map below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically updates once per day and shows the number of reported coronavirus-related deaths per capita across the nation.