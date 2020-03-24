Coronavirus update: 4th patient in Md. dies; DC to close nonessential businesses

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is ordering nonessential business in the District to close. Here's the latest in the region on Tuesday, March 24.

The Maryland Department of Health says a fourth COVID-19 patient in the state has died. The patient was a Prince George’s County man in his 60s, who suffered from underlying health conditions, the department said in a brief statement.

An elementary school staff member in Montgomery County, Maryland, and a teacher in Prince George’s County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials in both counties.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is ordering more nonessential businesses to close, including clothing stores, hair salons and barbershops. .

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the region continues to rise, with more than 776 cases as of Tuesday morning.

The order applies to salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, tanning salons and other services not related to emergency response, Bowser said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

A number of retailers will also be considered nonessential and ordered to close, Bower said later in the day during a telephone townhall with senior citizens. Clothing stores, furniture stores and bicycle shops will all be considered nonessential, Bowser said.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target, will be deemed essential and will stay open. Liquor stores can also stay open.

Further details on the businesses deemed nonessential will come in guidance issued later Tuesday, Bowser said.

It’s unclear when the closures will go into effect.

Under previous orders from D.C.’s Health Department, restaurants and bars have been forced to close dine-in services, offering takeout and delivery only. In addition, gyms, theaters, cafeterias and night clubs were also previously ordered closed until April 27 under an order to limit large gatherings.

D.C. Public Schools buildings remain closed until April 27, although “distance learning” begins Tuesday. Teachers and administrators have prepared special packets as well as online activities, including video chats, to continue teaching.

“Distance learning is not a vacation,” said Deputy Mayor Paul Kihn. “We expect that teaching and learning will continue.”

A new fund, the D.C. Education Equity Fund, has raised $1 million to provide internet access and devices to students without resources.

The move comes on the heels of Bowser’s announcement on Sunday that the National Guard and D.C. police would block roads near the National Mall and Tidal Basin in an attempt to limit large crowds visiting the cherry blossoms.

Bowser still has not issued a shelter-in-place order, arguing that limiting the number of places people can go is enough, at least for now.

“We have shut down, virtually, economic activity in our region,” she said Tuesday. “That is how we’ll flatten the curve.”

The steps Bowser previewed are similar to measures announced earlier this week by the leaders of Maryland and Virginia.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close Monday evening. (Grocery stores, big-box retailers and many other businesses are considered essential.)

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all recreational and entertainment businesses to close. Other nonessential stores can remain open but only with 10 or fewer patrons inside, per the governor’s order. Grocery stores, health services and businesses in the supply chain can stay open.

Northam also announced all K-12 schools would stay closed through the remainder of the school year.

President Donald Trump has signaled his displeasure with the economic impact of long-term closures, and suggested the White House guidelines on limiting gatherings could be lifted as soon as next week.

“We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem,” Trump said at a briefing Monday.

Responding to a reporter’s question Tuesday about Trump’s comments, Bowser said, “We will continue to follow what we see on the ground in D.C.,” and work in coordination with Maryland and Virginia.

“It is alarming to hear the president say that, without medical and health guidance, that he would put restarting the economy ahead of saving lives.”

She added, “It would be premature to go back to normal before we see a blunting of the curve in the United States.”

Virginia Gov. Northam on deciding when to reopen: ‘We have to use science’

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam disagreed with President Donald Trump’s desire to lift health guidelines on social distancing by Easter very soon in an effort to alleviate the economic slump that the coronavirus has prompted.

“I think we have to use science,” Northam said at a news conference with health officials on Tuesday. “We have to use data; we have to use consultation with folks like I have behind me. While it would be nice to say that this will be behind us in two to three weeks, that’s not what the data tells us.” He also said, “The sooner we can get this health crisis behind us, the sooner our economy can recover.”

Northam said the number of cases in the U.S. and in Virginia, which have skyrocketed in recent days, will continue to rise.

“Our numbers are going to keep going up,” he said. “Our deaths are going to keep going up. We have nowhere come close to hitting the peak of that curve.” He said social distancing is helping to slow the spread of the virus, thus keeping the affected numbers of people within the capacity of health systems.

He also said, “This will be our new normal for a while. As I’ve said, for months, not weeks. But it will not be forever. We will get through this.”

Northam reiterated that his restrictions on restaurants and retail and service businesses go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

He added that businesses who have questions about the restrictions can email business@virginia.gov for more information.

Northam said the Virginia government has received personal protective equipment such as masks from the national stockpile and has started to distribute them to health departments and health providers. They’ve also been in contact with non-medical industries such as coal and tobacco companies who may have spares, have placed an order from overseas, and have “promising leads” from other companies about converting facilities.

4th COVID-19 patient in Maryland dies

The Maryland Department of Health says a fourth COVID-19 patient in the state has died. The patient was a Prince George’s County man in his 60s, who suffered from underlying health conditions, the department said in a brief statement.

This is the second Prince George’s County resident to die from the illness. A Baltimore County man in his 60s and a Montgomery County woman in her 40s diagnosed with coronavirus have also died, according to the health department. All four patients had underlying health conditions.

A total of 13 people have died of the illness in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Two of the deaths involved D.C patients. Another seven patients in Virginia have died, including, most recently, a man in his 70s in Virginia Beach.

Positive cases rise across the region

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise — now at 776 cases.

There are 137 cases in D.C. Of them, two are D.C. police officers. D.C. Fire and EMS said eight members have tested positive, including an assistant fire chief. Earlier this week, more than 100 firefighters were asked to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to other patients.

Maryland has 349 cases, the most in the region. Of those, more than 100 cases — 30% of the state’s total number of cases — are in Montgomery County.

There are 270 cases in Virginia.

Nationwide, there are more than 33,000 positive cases, and some 400 deaths have been recorded by the CDC.

Elementary school staff members in Montgomery, Prince George’s Co. test positive

An elementary school staff member in Montgomery County, Maryland, and a teacher in Prince George’s County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials in both counties.

The Prince George’s County case involves a teacher at Templeton Elementary School, according to the school system. “I know that you join me in extending well-wishes and prayers for the employee’s recovery,” school CEO Monica Goldson said in a statement.

No other information was provided about the person’s condition.

The Montgomery County patient, a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Montgomery Village, is the first MCPS employee to test positive for the virus, according to Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer.

In a statement, the school system says no students or other staff members are at risk of exposure because the person did not develop any coronavirus symptoms until after their final day at school.

Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all public schools to close between March 16 through March 27. A decision about whether schools will reopen next week is expected this week.

National Arboretum closed to visitors

The National Arboretum, a springtime hot spot in the District will close to visitors “in a continued effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

The closure, which covers all areas of the arboretum, including the grounds and outdoor collections, goes into effect Tuesday. The visitor center and museum were closed earlier this month.

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation is reminding residents that city parks, facilities, playgrounds and other gated facilities, such as sports fields, are closed and won’t reopen until April 27.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday ordered public access to recreational facilities in the state closed. While parks and amenities, such as visitor centers, picnic areas, playgrounds and restrooms are closed, trails remain open for people to use, but social distancing recommendations are in effect.

