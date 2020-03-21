Md. company donates 14,000 masks to state health department

A business owner in Maryland has been stockpiling masks for the sick for years. Now, it has come in handy as the coronavirus pandemic has made masks hard to find for those who need them.

It took two trucks two days to transport the donation from Pasadena Boatworks to the Maryland State Health Department.

“I wanted to help out while I had these on hand,” said Rick Levin, co-owner of Pasadena Boatworks.

He ordered the N95 respirator masks a few years ago as part of a project he created to help young cancer patients feel less scared to wear a mask. Each package comes with interchangeable stickers to create your own personal style.

“I think we’re very fortunate to have been in that position and to be able to help so many people,” Levin said.

He initially ordered 20,000 masks and had been giving them out to hospitals over the past few years. This week, they donated 14,000 masks that cost $5.99 a piece to the Maryland State Health Department.

“They’ve been in storage and now we’ve revisited them because of this pandemic,” Levin said. “You’ve got to do good things and you’ve got to give and help people as well so that’s the balance that I choose for my life.”

Weaver Boatworks in Deale, Maryland, has also donated to help those in need of protection during the coronavirus outbreak. They have given 1,000 boxes of gloves and more than 10,000 masks to the health department.

Pasadena Boatworks co-owner Nick Doetsch emailed the Maryland State Health Department this week and they quickly made the arrangements to pick up the masks.

“It feels amazing to get to help in this time of need and we’re really hoping that this also encourages other businesses to donate as well,” said Nick Doetsch.

He says that this latest donation by Levin is just one of many things he does year-round to help those in need.

“Rick does so much to help others,” Doetsch said. “He just is so giving and it’s great to be able to be a part of that.”

