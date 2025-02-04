Live Radio
Frontier adds Dulles to Las Vegas nonstops

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 4, 2025, 10:41 AM

Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop from Dulles International Airport to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport this spring, one of five nonstops to Vegas from the D.C. area.

The Frontier to Vegas trips will be daily morning flights, departing Dulles at 8 a.m. The routes start May 1, and its website is advertising introductory fares for as little as $69 each way.

United Airlines flies daily nonstops from Dulles to Las Vegas. American Airlines flies nonstop to Las Vegas from Reagan National Airport.

Both Southwest and Spirit Airlines operate nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines returned to Dulles last fall after discontinuing operations there in early 2022. It currently operates Dulles nonstops to Tampa and Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Frontier is the fastest-growing airline at BWI Marshall, whose flights include international routes to Cancun, Mexico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

