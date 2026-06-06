Locals and tourists weigh removal of Trump’s name from Kennedy Center

A stream of visitors came together at the Kennedy Center to get one more look before President Trump's name is removed from the building.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Locals and tourists react to Trump's name removal at the Kennedy Center

Days ahead of a June 12 deadline to remove President Donald Trump’s name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a stream of tourists and locals visited Friday to take one last look.

Some were smiling, others shaking their heads, but all pulled out their phones.

“We wanted to take pictures of the Kennedy Center before they took Donald Trump’s name off of it,” said Barbara, a visitor from Colorado. “We very much support President Trump, and we like seeing his name out there for the world to see.”

Barbara, an elementary school teacher, posed for a selfie with her husband, Scott, who said they saw “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center last year. He also wanted Trump’s name to remain on the building, saying Trump is bombastic, but that he has a good heart.

“He’s done a lot to clean up the area and the country, so I really, really appreciate a lot of his efforts,” Scott said.

However, not all tourists felt the same way.

Bill and Cheri Collins, visiting from outside Atlanta, said they were hoping to witness history.

“We came by to watch Donald J. Trump get taken off the Kennedy Center,” Bill said. “We were going to bring a bottle of Champagne just to watch.”

The couple lived in the D.C. area before moving to Georgia in the early 2000s. Until they head back home next Wednesday, they plan to return to the Kennedy Center every day in hopes of seeing Trump’s name come down.

Locals also stopped by, trying to catch a last glimpse.

Adams Morgan resident Donna Merz told WTOP she had not set foot inside the Kennedy Center since Trump’s name was added to the building.

“The minute everything is official, I’ll be back with my season tickets, and coming on at least a monthly basis,” Merz said.

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