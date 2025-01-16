Live Radio
JetBlue brings back Reagan National to JFK Airport flight

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 16, 2025, 10:41 AM

JetBlue has released its new spring and summer schedule and it includes reviving its popular Reagan National flight to New York.

Last year, JetBlue dropped more than a dozen routes, including its daily flight from DCA to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. It will bring that route back beginning March 30. Its travel schedule lists the route as once daily and year-round.

JetBlue flies to nine other destinations from Reagan National currently, including those in Florida, New England and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

JetBlue’s flight from BWI Marshall Airport to Boston was among those it dropped last year. It was the airline’s only BWI Marshall flight. It is not on the list of routes resumed this year.

The cuts JetBlue announced last year came shortly after its acquisition of Spirit Airlines was blocked.

The resumption of its Reagan National to JFK flight is part of a much larger expansion JetBlue announced this week. It is adding a half dozen destinations from Boston, including nonstops to Edinburgh, Scotland; Madrid, Spain; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, and both year-round as well as seasonal flights from all three New York City airports.

At Boston’s Logan International Airport, JetBlue will now operate nonstop flights to 77 destinations, more than any other airline.

