Frontier Airlines returns to Dulles Airport

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will return to Dulles Airport with flights to Orlando and Atlanta.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will return to Dulles Airport with flights to Orlando and Atlanta.

Frontier discontinued Dulles operations in the first quarter of 2022, along with exiting Newark Liberty International.

Frontier will begin daily nonstop service to Atlanta’s Hartsfield International Airport on Nov. 14, and daily nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, also on Nov. 14.

The new Orlando route will connect two cities at the opposite end of the airfare scale. Dulles ranked as 2023’s most expensive airport for average domestic airfares, while Orlando ranked as the least expensive.

The new Dulles routes are among 11 new routes Frontier has added to its fall schedule.

Dulles had 25.1 million passengers in 2023, topping pre-pandemic travel for the first time. Eight new airlines have added nonstop service at Dulles in the last year. The airport now has more than 40 airlines serving about 140 destinations.

Frontier currently operates daily flights from Reagan National airport to Denver. Frontier is the fastest growing airline at BWI Marshall. This spring, it added nonstops to Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit. It currently flies to nine markets from BWI Marshall, including Cancun and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.