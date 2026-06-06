Tiny kitten rescued by Virginia state trooper from I-395

A tiny kitten is safe after being rescued from Interstate 395 late Friday by a Virginia State Police.

Photo release by the police shows the small kitten placed in a box after the rescue. (courtesy Virginia State Police) Photo release by the police shows the small kitten placed in a box after the rescue. (courtesy Virginia State Police) A tiny kitten is safe after being rescued from Interstate 395 late Friday by a Virginia State Police.

According to the police, a passing driver alerted authorities around 11:54 p.m. about a kitten spotted on the highway near King Street in Alexandria.

A trooper responded and safely recovered the kitten, which is about four-week-old.

The trooper then found a nearby animal hospital, where the kitten was given food, water and medical care.

“The kitten is now in safe and good hands,” according to VSP.

State police did not say how the kitten ended up on the interstate, but they credited the driver and the responding trooper for helping save its life.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.