Spirit adds BWI to Punta Cana nonstops

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport picks up another international flight this spring, when Spirit Airlines begins flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The nonstop flights to Punta Cana will operate four days a week starting March 20. It will be the 13th nonstop flight Spirit Airlines operates at BWI Marshall.

Spirit Airlines’ website lists late-March bookings from BWI Marshall to Punta Cana for as little as $208 each way.

Southwest Airlines also operates nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Punta Cana. United Airlines flies nonstop from Dulles Airport to Punta Cana.

Southwest Airlines is the dominant airline operating at BWI Marshall.

There are roughly 300 daily departures from BWI Marshall to 90 domestic and international destinations. Most of the airport’s flights are still domestic routes, though new and existing airlines continue to add international routes.

In 2023, the airport had a record 1.4 million international passengers.