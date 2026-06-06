Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 8 p.m. this Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 8 p.m. this Saturday evening.

The watch includes five counties in Maryland: Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett and Washington.

In Virginia, the watch covers Frederick County and the city of Winchester.

The watch also includes Hampshire, Mineral, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in West Virginia.

NWS says strong thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and evening, producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop. Residents in the area should monitor weather conditions throughout the afternoon and evening and be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued.

Full Weather Report

TONIGHT:

Scattered Showers, Storms Possible

Lows: 60s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Tracking a cluster of showers and storms for areas north of I-66 through sunset. Storms capable of producing damaging winds are the primary threat, along with briefly heavy rain and lightning. The threat for storms drops off significant after sunset with a lingering shower or two possible until around midnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures expected overnight.

TOMORROW:

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers, Storms South

Highs: 88-93

Winds: South 10-15 mph

A nearby front will act as a focal point for a pop-up shower or storm, mainly south of I-66, otherwise mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures continue for most of the DMV with slightly lower humidity. Partly CloudyIsolated Showers, Storms South88-93South 10-15 mphA nearby front will act as a focal point for a pop-up shower or storm, mainly south of I-66, otherwise mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures continue for most of the DMV with slightly lower humidity. MONDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 78-85

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Monday will be the “coolest” day of the week ahead, and yet still above seasonal average high temperatures.



TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Heat begins to build back in over the area with highs in the mid and upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance for Storms

Highs: 85-90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Hot and humid conditions are back that will give way to the chance at isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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