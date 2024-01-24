Frontier adds more service from BWI Marshall airport; $19 one-way fares

Frontier Airlines is the fastest growing airline at BWI Marshall airport and it continues to add to its schedule.

Frontier Airlines is the fastest growing airline at BWI Marshall airport and it continues to add to its schedule.

In April, Frontier will begin daily nonstop service to Charlotte, and nonstops to Chicago Midway and Detroit four times a week. Its website shows promotional fares on all three routes as low as $19 each way.

Last fall, Frontier added nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Tampa.

Denver-based Frontier began service from BWI Marshall in 2019. It currently offers nonstops to nine markets, including Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, Denver, Pheonix, Cancun and San Juan.

The newest BWI Marshall routes are part of Frontier’s announcement about expanding operations across 38 airports this spring.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier.

“More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘Low Fares Done Right'” Flyr said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.