WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Place To Get a Drink

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 1:00 AM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Gringos & Mariachis was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Gringos & MariachisMaryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  2. The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
  3. Lyon Hall3100 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
  4. Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  5. Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
  6. Preserve164 Main St., Annapolis, Maryland
  7. Jack Rose Dining Saloon2007 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  8. Finnegan’s Wake Irish Pub100 Gibbs St., Rockville, Maryland
  9. Patriots Pub and Grill10560 Main St., Fairfax, Virginia
  10. Bushwaller’s209 N Market St., Frederick, Maryland

