WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Place To Get a Drink

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Gringos & Mariachis was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Lyon Hall – 3100 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
- Preserve – 164 Main St., Annapolis, Maryland
- Jack Rose Dining Saloon – 2007 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Finnegan’s Wake Irish Pub – 100 Gibbs St., Rockville, Maryland
- Patriots Pub and Grill – 10560 Main St., Fairfax, Virginia
- Bushwaller’s – 209 N Market St., Frederick, Maryland
